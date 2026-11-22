With GTA 6 generating massive buzz among video game enthusiasts worldwide, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor decided to find out what the excitement was all about.

Shashi Tharoor playing GTA 6. (YouTube/Dr. Shashi Tharoor Official) more less

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In a video shared on YouTube, Tharoor was seen trying his hand at playing GTA 6 after his team persuaded him to see what the excitement was about. However, the experience did not quite impress him, with the Congress leader eventually admitting that he was not a video game player.

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In the video, Tharoor revealed that he had never played video games before. He said his children grew up playing board games such as Dungeons & Dragons, while his family largely spent their time reading books.

“I had no idea because Grand Theft Auto doesn’t even make sense in the English language. Grand theft, yeah, but auto?” he joked while trying to understand the game.

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} As he struggled to control the character, Tharoor could be heard asking how to make the controls work. At one point, he said, “I think I’m about to give up, guys... I’m afraid I’m not a game player.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As he struggled to control the character, Tharoor could be heard asking how to make the controls work. At one point, he said, “I think I’m about to give up, guys... I’m afraid I’m not a game player.” {{/usCountry}}

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He later admitted that neither the setting nor the characters in GTA 6 appealed to him. In a post on X, he also wrote, “And I discovered GTA-6 is not for me!”

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While playing the game, Tharoor spoke about the popularity of foreign video games in India. When asked if an Indian game that Indians could relate to would appeal abroad, Tharoor said, “I don’t know if it would necessarily appeal to another country because people in other countries are also fairly insular, right? So they would end up wanting something that’s relatively familiar to them.”

“Whereas in our case, we seem to be willing to accept a foreign country’s settings and play the game here, judging by how popular it is,” he added.

Tharoor also said that India had enough talented people to develop its own video games. “I’m told half a billion people are already playing in India. So somebody should be inventing Indian games for them, I hope,” he said.

‘Demonetisation was kind of a grand theft without auto’

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Towards the end of the video, Tharoor reflected on how much India had changed over the 13 years since the previous instalment of the game.

He pointed to several developments in the country, including demonetisation. Referring to the withdrawal of the old ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes during demonetisation, Tharoor quipped, “That demonetisation was kind of a grand theft without auto.”