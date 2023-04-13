‘She’s so done…’: Model’s expression while wearing Sabyasachi bridal attire goes viral

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a renowned fashion designer who is known for his exquisite bridal collections. His designs are a favourite among Indian brides, and even celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have chosen Sabyasachi outfits for their weddings. Despite it being one of the luxury and popular brands, a picture from Sabyasachi’s latest collection is receiving flak. Reason? The sad model. While reacting to the photo, an individual said, “The face you make when you spend all your savings on a Sabyasachi!” “Daaamm. She really didn’t like her outfit, did she?” added another. A third shared, “She is soo done with the world that even sabyasachi can't made her happy.” Models wearing Sabyasachi’s latest collection. (Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial)

“THE NEW COLLECTION. Zari embroidered organza saree, silk blouse and veil with hand cut sequins, worn with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery,” reads the caption of the post shared by Sabyasachi. The first picture has a sharp focus on the model posing as the bride. She is wearing a saree with intricate embroidery and a unique blend of traditional and contemporary design elements. The next picture shows both models in focus, with groom wearing a kurta pyjama and sadri. This picture is receiving a lot of criticism from people as they don’t like the bride’s neutral expression or demeanour.

Take a look at the post below:

Since being shared on April 5, the collection has received over 65,400 likes and a plethora of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“Maybe the point is that you could wear a Sabyasachi and still be unhappy,” posted an Instagram user. Another shared, “Please make your bride smile first.” “Tired of the Sabya models looking sad,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Omg!! I can’t wait to wear this outfit (which is going to cost me an organ) and then look as happy as the model is!” “And why is her hand RED!!!” asked a fifth. A sixth joined, “Beautiful clothes! Only thing is the lady doesn’t look like she wants to wear them.” What are your thoughts on Sabyasachi’s latest collection?

