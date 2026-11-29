Videos showing a shirtless man climbing a window frame at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) have gone viral on social media. The incident took place on November 28, when the man, identified as a 50-year-old Nepali national, was seen climbing a window frame at the airport’s satellite building, The Straits Times reported.
The videos shared on X show the man climbing the airport’s window frame before walking along a narrow ledge. He is seen clutching a wooden plank as he makes his way across the elevated structure, while people watch from below.
According to Malaysian news outlet Malay Mail, the man was taken to Kajang Hospital for psychiatric treatment following the incident.{{/usCountry}}
According to Malaysian news outlet Malay Mail, the man was taken to Kajang Hospital for psychiatric treatment following the incident.{{/usCountry}}
KLIA Officer-in-Charge of Police District (OCPD) Assistant Commissioner M. Ravi said the man, who was wearing shorts, first made a noise and disturbed members of the public near international departure gate G6. He then climbed the window frame at around 4.56 pm.
Terminal security personnel managed to calm him down before taking him to the Terminal 1 police station, Ravi said in a statement, as per The Straits Times.
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Man was due to fly to Nepal
Police investigations revealed that the man was scheduled to board a flight to Nepal at 6 pm on the day of the incident.
Ravi said a friend who witnessed the incident told police that the man had been experiencing mental health problems for several months but had declined treatment.
The man was subsequently admitted to the psychiatric ward at Kajang Hospital for further treatment. Police have also informed the Nepalese embassy about the incident, Ravi said.
Meanwhile, Ravi urged the public to refrain from speculating about the incident. He cautioned that the circulation of false reports could cause unnecessary alarm, particularly among passengers and members of the public at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.