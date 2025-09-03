Shubhanshu Shukla reveals how he had to ‘learn to eat again’ while in space: ‘You can eat water'

Shubhanshu Shukla shared a surprising video that captured how he used to eat food while aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The first Indian to visit the ISS and the second Indian to go into space explained the routine astronauts have to follow while eating in zero gravity. Shubhanshu Shukla drinking coffee while aboard the International Space Station. (Instagram/@gagan.shux)

“Food in space. Never thought I would have to learn to eat again. Here I am explaining why habits matter when you are eating in space. If you are not mindful you can easily create a mess and you don’t want to be that guy. Solid mantra that works for anything in space ‘Slow is Fast’,” Shukla wrote.

How do astronauts digest food in space?

He added, “Other interesting fact is we don’t need gravity to digest food. A process called ‘peristalsis’ is responsible for digestion which is gravity independent. It is the contraction and relaxation of muscles to push food down through the digestive tract. Head up or head down, gravity or no gravity your body will always digest food. Bon appetit.”

The astronaut also shared a video of himself on the ISS. In the video, he says that eating and drinking in space is a challenge. He then goes on to show how everything is attached with Velcro so they don't float.

In the video, he drinks coffee as the liquid floats around. At one point, he jokingly says, "You can eat water in space," concluding his video about “food in space.”

Take a look at the post:

Social media is mesmerised:

An individual wrote, “Wow, Shubhanshu! It's incredible to see you master the art of dining in zero-G. From test pilot to a space pro, you've shown us that with the right mindset, even the most mundane tasks become a scientific adventure. Your insights are as inspiring as your journey! We're all rooting for you.” Another added, “Space has always inspired me, Captain, but your food training journey excites me even more. Awesome.”

A third posted, “It's always fascinating to see how liquid behaves in space and with some space brew on board, it is definitely fun! Loving all these videos.” A fourth remarked, “Happy to see more science being communicated!”

Shubhanshu Shukla returned to India from the US after his 18-day mission in space. He visited the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 crew.