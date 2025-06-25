Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's emotional note for wife before journey to space

The Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, carrying Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from Lucknow and three other astronauts, is scheduled to lift off at 12:01 pm IST on Wednesday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. Originally set for June 22, the launch was deferred and is now targeting a window of 2:31 am EDT (12 noon IST). Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shares a special note of thanks for wife Kamna.(Instagram/@gagan.shux)

Before he scripts history as the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station, Shubhanshu Shukla penned an emotional note for his wife, Kamna.

Shubhanshu Shukla's message to wife

“As we plan to leave the planet early morning of 25 Jun, I wish to thank everyone who has been involved in this mission for their support and also to all the people back home for their blessings and love,” he wrote on Instagram, adding a special word of thanks for his wife.

“Special thanks to Kamna for being the wonderful partner that you are. Without you none of this was possible but more importantly none of this would matter,” said Shukla. He also shared a photograph that shows them saying goodbye through opposite sides a glass wall.

From friends to partners

According to a Times of India report, Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla met his wife Kamna at primary school in Lucknow.

“We’ve studied together since Class 3. We’ve been best friends. I’ve known him as Gunjan, as Shubhanshu—the shy guy in our classroom—who’s now inspiring so many people,” said Kamna. The couple has a six-year-old son together.

Astronaut's mother praises daughter-in-law

Asha Shukla, Shubhanshu's mother, praised her daughter-in-law for her unwavering support ahead of the Axiom-4 mission, emphasizing that this achievement wouldn't have been possible without her.

"It is a moment of pride for us and everyone else. Posters are being put up everywhere. Everyone is delighted that a man from this country, this Triveni Nagar, is going to soar so high... We are sending all our wishes and blessings to him... He has all the support of our daughter-in-law. This could not have been possible without her... She has played the biggest role here," she added.

(With inputs from ANI)