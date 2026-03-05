Shubhanshu Shukla shows how astronauts freshen up in space: 'There are no showers up here'
Shubhanshu Shukla posted a video on X describing the routine astronauts follow to freshen up while orbiting Earth.
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla recently shared a glimpse of life aboard the International Space Station (ISS), explaining how astronauts manage personal hygiene in space and why showers are not an option in microgravity.
Shukla, the first Indian to visit the ISS and only the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma, posted a video on X describing the routine astronauts follow to freshen up while orbiting Earth. “Ever wondered how astronauts stay fresh in space? Of course you have — it’s one of the questions I get asked most,” Shukla wrote. “The short answer: there are no showers up here. The long answer: personal hygiene in microgravity is a surprisingly elegant little science experiment,” he added.
(Also Read: 'This is breathtaking': NASA astronaut shares stunning picture of Mount Everest taken from space)
Shukla explained that astronauts rely on a simple but carefully designed system instead of traditional bathing. It begins with a compact hygiene kit containing a washcloth pre-loaded with disinfecting shampoo. “It starts with this unassuming bag. Inside sits a washcloth pre-loaded with disinfecting shampoo — compact, efficient, and decidedly unglamorous,” he wrote. “Add water, and the cloth becomes fully saturated. Tear open the bag, and you’ve got yourself the world’s most expensive sponge bath,” he added.
Shukla also explained that even the water used during the process is carefully managed.
“Once you’re done, the towel goes to its designated spot, where the moisture it holds gets pulled into the station’s water reclamation system — because in space, not a single drop goes to waste,” he added.
In the accompanying video recorded aboard the ISS, Shukla demonstrated how astronauts prepare the washcloth. He also pointed out an interesting moment in the video where his phone appeared to float mid-air. “Did you notice I left my phone suspended mid air for some time? You do not need a mobile holder in space,” he wrote.
(Also Read: ‘India’s very beautiful’: NASA astronaut recalls nighttime view of Mumbai and Delhi from space)
Social media reactions
The post quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom were fascinated by the realities of life in space.
“This is amazing but I wonder how would I survive if I ever get a chance,” one user commented.
Another wrote, “This is amazing… so much training you must be going through to unlearn and learn things we take for granted.”
“Who knew personal hygiene could double up as a physics lesson. Incredible!” a third user added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More