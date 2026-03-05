Shubhanshu Shukla shows how astronauts freshen up in space: 'There are no showers up here'

Shukla, the first Indian to visit the ISS and only the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma, posted a video on X describing the routine astronauts follow to freshen up while orbiting Earth. “Ever wondered how astronauts stay fresh in space? Of course you have — it’s one of the questions I get asked most,” Shukla wrote. “The short answer: there are no showers up here. The long answer: personal hygiene in microgravity is a surprisingly elegant little science experiment,” he added.

Shukla explained that astronauts rely on a simple but carefully designed system instead of traditional bathing. It begins with a compact hygiene kit containing a washcloth pre-loaded with disinfecting shampoo. “It starts with this unassuming bag. Inside sits a washcloth pre-loaded with disinfecting shampoo — compact, efficient, and decidedly unglamorous,” he wrote. “Add water, and the cloth becomes fully saturated. Tear open the bag, and you’ve got yourself the world’s most expensive sponge bath,” he added.

Shukla also explained that even the water used during the process is carefully managed.

“Once you’re done, the towel goes to its designated spot, where the moisture it holds gets pulled into the station’s water reclamation system — because in space, not a single drop goes to waste,” he added.

In the accompanying video recorded aboard the ISS, Shukla demonstrated how astronauts prepare the washcloth. He also pointed out an interesting moment in the video where his phone appeared to float mid-air. “Did you notice I left my phone suspended mid air for some time? You do not need a mobile holder in space,” he wrote.

Social media reactions The post quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom were fascinated by the realities of life in space.

“This is amazing but I wonder how would I survive if I ever get a chance,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “This is amazing… so much training you must be going through to unlearn and learn things we take for granted.”

“Who knew personal hygiene could double up as a physics lesson. Incredible!” a third user added.