Sibling says sister preparing for NEET spends 9 hours daily talking to AI chatbots

A Reddit user has shared a concerning account of their 21-year-old sister’s growing addiction to AI chatbots. The 17-year-old sibling revealed that the NEET aspirant spends nearly 9 hours a day on roleplay apps, even during her lectures. The post details how the sister’s academic struggles and isolation have led her to seek comfort in digital fantasies rather than preparing for her exams. The sibling claimed that the 21-year-old even chats with AI bots during lectures. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“My sister spends 8-9 hours on AI chatbots,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “I'm 17. My sis is 21 yr old NEET 3rd dropper. I noticed since last 7-8 months she is always on her phone. Even during lectures she is on her phone chatting with ai bots. She is mostly at home so she is kind of lonely. Her avg screentime is like 9-10 hours mostly on these apps. She has a crush on a singer and keeps doing his roleplays. She concerns me but it's sooo awkward and intimate idk how to bring this up.”

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The Redditor continued, “I also know she only started studying like 15 days ago before that she barely picked up books.”

Feeling trapped by the situation, the younger sibling admitted, “She's so messed up I feel sorry for her and I have also started to hate her in a way. Her situation is beyond repair. Addressing it is so awkward for me. Idk what to do or to even do anything at all tbh.”

What did social media say? An individual expressed, “3rd dropper?? Bro, I'm suffering with trauma and ptsd being a 1st dropper. Force her to touch grass and let go of this drop year s**t. If she goes to college, things will sort out.” The OP responded, “Yaar not as easy as it sounds she dedicated 3 yrs to this s**t.” The Reddit user pressed, “This drop year is taking a toll on her, dude. It's serious, she needs to socialise to get things back to normal and she ain't even studying properly. Just somehow convince her, it's for her own good.” The OP replied, “But there's another problem, NEET is just like 40 days away.” NEET UG 2026 exams will be held on May 3, 2026, in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm.

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Another commented, “Your parents should ask her to stop preparing for NEET if she fails this time too and ask her to move on to any different exam, or if she's interested in any other thing, let her express her interest and let her live her life freely. Otherwise, she'll end up destroying more and more.” A third posted, “Aah, constant failure is frying her, so she has stopped trying, needs some positive reinforcement.”

A fourth wrote, “Go cold turkey. Seriously. Tell her to throw the phone away. It'll be difficult in the beginning, like an addict showing withdrawal symptoms, but that's the ONLY way. Tell her to go for a run or a walk every morning without fail. If she has friends, tell her to call her friends, not text. Keep talking positively to her. If she doesn't stop, she will ruin her mental health.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)