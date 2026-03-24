Claude can now perform your tasks on computer for you, internet says 'It’s so over for entry-level jobs'

“You can now enable Claude to use your computer to complete tasks. It opens your apps, navigates your browser, fills in spreadsheets—anything you'd do sitting at your desk,” the X post read. Claude also shared a demonstration video showing a user running late for a meeting. In the clip, the user asks Claude to export a pitch deck as a PDF and attach it to a meeting invite - tasks the AI completes on its own.

According to the post, the feature enables users to assign tasks to Claude remotely, even from a phone, after which the AI can execute them on a computer. The company said the update is part of its broader push to develop advanced AI agents that can handle real-world workflows.

Anthropic’s AI assistant Claude has taken a notable step into everyday office work with the launch of new computer-controlling capabilities. The latest update was revealed through a demo video shared on X by Claude’s official handle.

How did social media react? The video quickly went viral, amassing over 37 million views and triggering a wave of reactions on social media.

Several users expressed concern over the potential impact on jobs, particularly at the entry level. “When Claude can now open apps, browse the web, and fill forms. Sir that's literally a job description,” one user wrote.

“R.I.P. college kids who wanted jobs,” another commented, while a third added, “Lmao it’s so over for entry level jobs.”

Others reflected on the broader shift in how AI is evolving. “We went from ‘AI helps you think’ to ‘AI just does it for you’ real quick. this is gonna change how people work way faster than they expect,” one user said.

“That’s literally all of white-collar work. It is over,” said another.

Some users also welcomed the development, highlighting its convenience. “I can’t imagine how many times I find myself on a long haul flight and I would have a report running on my laptop at home with no way of getting an update if the job got completed or not. I feel like a kid in the candy store right now! Can wait to test the capabilities,” one user said.

Notably, Anthropic said that Claude can use the mouse and keyboard, view the screen, open applications, browse the internet, and complete tasks across different software. This means Claude can carry out activities such as filling out spreadsheets, navigating browsers, and managing routine desk work without direct human input, according to the company.