‘In 60 days engineering will look different’: Senior software engineer says AI is rapidly changing programming

AI is changing how people work, from manual coding to faster, AI-assisted workflows across the tech industry. The engineer also made a clear prediction that AI will not replace them but will significantly change their work. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Dmitrii Kovanikov, a senior software engineer at Bloomberg, shared his observations on X (formerly Twitter) after meeting engineers working on advanced AI applications.

Kovanikov described witnessing people do “incredible things with AI,” highlighting how quickly the programming landscape is evolving.

Rapid changes in workflows: According to him, the transformation is happening rapidly, influencing how developers approach coding, problem-solving, and building systems.

“I’ve just met some engineers doing incredible things with AI. The landscape of programming is changing so rapidly.” Kovanikov adds.

Rather than gradual change, his remarks point to a fast-moving shift in workflows and day-to-day practices.

Kovanikov also made a clear prediction that AI will not replace engineers but will significantly change their work.

He suggested that within the next 60 days, engineering could look completely different, indicating that the impact of AI is not a distant possibility but an immediate shift already underway.

“AI won’t replace engineers. But in 60 days, engineering will look completely different,” he wrote.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Also Read: Bengaluru techie recounts candidate with 13 years’ experience failing basic coding test: “Now he’ll blame the job market