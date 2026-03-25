‘In 60 days engineering will look different’: Senior software engineer says AI is rapidly changing programming
Dmitrii Kovanikov, a senior software engineer, shared his observations on X.
AI is changing how people work, from manual coding to faster, AI-assisted workflows across the tech industry.
Dmitrii Kovanikov, a senior software engineer at Bloomberg, shared his observations on X (formerly Twitter) after meeting engineers working on advanced AI applications.
Kovanikov described witnessing people do “incredible things with AI,” highlighting how quickly the programming landscape is evolving.
Rapid changes in workflows:
According to him, the transformation is happening rapidly, influencing how developers approach coding, problem-solving, and building systems.
“I’ve just met some engineers doing incredible things with AI. The landscape of programming is changing so rapidly.” Kovanikov adds.
Rather than gradual change, his remarks point to a fast-moving shift in workflows and day-to-day practices.
Kovanikov also made a clear prediction that AI will not replace engineers but will significantly change their work.
He suggested that within the next 60 days, engineering could look completely different, indicating that the impact of AI is not a distant possibility but an immediate shift already underway.
“AI won’t replace engineers. But in 60 days, engineering will look completely different,” he wrote.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.
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Here's how people reacted to the post:
X users reacted strongly to the post, with many agreeing that AI is rapidly reshaping the way programming works.
Several said they have already noticed changes in their daily workflows, while others expressed curiosity about how such a transformation could unfold.
One of the users commented, “The engineers who embrace agentic workflows will leave the ones who don't in the dust. It's not about replacement, it's about leverage.”
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A second user commented, “Speaking with my past colleagues at Meta, engineering already completely transformed there. It's likely that almost 100% of the code is written with Claude; they have safety mechanisms in place.”
A third user commented, “That's why even junior developers are moving from simple coding to more system-level, architectural design stuff. Coding won't matter much, but designing systems will.”
A fourth user commented, “Feels less like replacement and more like a shift in how engineers create, where speed experimentation and problem framing matter more than ever.”
“Sixty days feels optimistic but exciting,” another user commented.