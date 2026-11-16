Singapore man, 41, jailed for letting Indian-origin former lawyer M Ravi consume drugs before his death

A Singapore man has been sentenced to two years and five months in jail for allowing former Indian-origin lawyer M Ravi to consume drugs at his apartment and subsequently flushing them down the toilet in an attempt to avoid a police investigation after Ravi died from drug toxicity.

Former lawyer M Ravi died on December 24 in Singapore. (@MRavilaw/X)

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According to a report by The Straits Times, Shawn Loo Zhi Jian, 41, pleaded guilty on Monday to drug consumption, allowing his premises to be used for drug consumption and obstructing the course of justice. Ravi, 56, was found unconscious in Jian’s apartment after the two consumed drugs and engaged in a sex act.

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According to Deputy Public Prosecutors Rimplejit Kaur and Natalie Chu, Jian and Ravi first met on a dating app in 2023 before reconnecting in 2025. At around 12.30 am on December 24, 2025, Ravi contacted Jian on Telegram asking if he wanted to meet. Jian asked whether they intended to use any “enhancements”, referring to party drugs. Ravi said he was open to it.

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{{^usCountry}} Before Ravi arrived, Jian consumed gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), mixed with a passion fruit drink. About an hour later, Ravi reached his apartment carrying a small sachet of meth. The two consumed drugs together before engaging in a sex act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before Ravi arrived, Jian consumed gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), mixed with a passion fruit drink. About an hour later, Ravi reached his apartment carrying a small sachet of meth. The two consumed drugs together before engaging in a sex act. {{/usCountry}}

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At around 2.30 am, Ravi reportedly consumed more GBL and subsequently lost consciousness in the master bedroom’s toilet. Jian attempted to resuscitate him but was unsuccessful before calling an ambulance.

However, while paramedics were attending to Ravi, Jian remained in the toilet and disposed of the drugs by flushing them down the toilet bowl. He also poured the contents of a bottle containing GBL down the sink but stopped before pouring water into the same bottle.

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According to the outlet, the prosecutors said Jian had disposed of the drugs to obstruct the course of justice and avoid being investigated for drug-related offences.

Ravi was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Jian was arrested the same day, and meth was subsequently detected in his urine samples.

The prosecution sought a jail term of two years and five months and two years and seven months. However, Jian’s defence lawyer urged the court to impose a sentence of no more than two years and four months. The defence highlighted Jian’s early guilty plea, cooperation with investigators and genuine remorse.

Notably, under Singapore law, anyone who permits another person to consume drugs at their premises can face between two and 10 years in jail, a fine of between S$4,000 and S$40,000, or both. Obstructing the course of justice carries a maximum sentence of seven years in jail, a fine, or both.

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(Also Read: From S$300,000 Hermès bag to luxury watches: Singapore auctions 450 items seized in S$3 billion money-laundering case)

Who was M Ravi?

Ravi Madasamy, also known as M Ravi, was known for representing death row inmates in Singapore. He practised law for more than 25 years. He also supported the abolition of the death penalty, according to The Straits Times.

Ravi graduated from the National University of Singapore before going to Britain to study law. He founded his own law firm in 2019. He also advocated for the decriminalisation of homosexuality. M Ravi was reportedly diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2006.

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