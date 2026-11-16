From S$300,000 Hermès bag to luxury watches: Singapore auctions 450 items seized in S$3 billion money-laundering case

Singapore is auctioning 450 luxury items, including rare Hermès handbags, expensive watches, diamond jewellery and limited-edition whisky, seized in connection with the country's S$3 billion money-laundering case. Some of the most valuable items are expected to fetch hundreds of thousands of Singapore dollars. A rare Hermès Birkin bag valued at up to S$300,000 is among 450 luxury items being auctioned in Singapore. (hotlotz)

(Also read: Woman sells all her wedding gold to buy Hermès bags ‘to protect her wealth’)

According to an official announcement by auction house Hotlotz, the second round of auctions comprises four online sales, with bidding having opened on November 9. The collection includes 103 Hermès handbags and accessories, 53 watches, 106 lots of fine spirits and 188 pieces of jewellery.

Hermès bag could fetch S$300,000 Among the highlights is a rare Hermès Birkin 20 Faubourg Sous la Neige bag, made from matte alligator skin, with an estimated price of S$200,000 to S$300,000.

Another Hermès Birkin 25, crafted from white Himalaya crocodile skin, is valued at up to S$180,000.

The collection also features luxury watches from Patek Philippe, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, alongside a jadeite and diamond necklace estimated to fetch as much as S$400,000.

A rare bottle of Yamazaki 55-year-old Japanese whisky, one of only 200 released, carries an estimated value of S$250,000 to S$300,000.

Luxury goods seized in major money-laundering investigation According to The Independent's November 16 report, the items were confiscated following Singapore's major money-laundering investigation in 2023.

Ten foreign nationals were subsequently convicted of money laundering and related offences, while authorities seized or secured the surrender of assets worth approximately S$3 billion.

The government is now progressively selling more than 1,000 luxury items and over 80 properties, with proceeds going into Singapore's Consolidated Fund.

Earlier auctions attracted considerable interest. A diamond-studded Hermès Kelly bracelet sold for S$360,000, while a Louis Vuitton collaboration handbag fetched approximately S$87,000.

Buyers drawn to notorious case Hotlotz founder and chief executive Matthew Elton told The Independent that some buyers were interested in the unusual history behind the collection.

“It wouldn’t be untrue to say that some people were actually attracted by the notoriety,” Elton said.

(Also read: Apple, Louis Vuitton, Hermès stores looted as cost-of-living protests turn violent across France)

The auction house has brought in specialists to authenticate the handbags and watches before sale.

The November auctions will close on different dates between November 22 and December 1. They form part of a wider programme of 15 online auctions scheduled to continue into 2027.