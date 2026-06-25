Woman sells all her wedding gold to buy Hermès bags ‘to protect her wealth’

A woman sold his entire wedding jewellery collection to build her investment profile by buying Hermès bags. Reportedly, more and more people are buying luxury bags as long-term investments. A woman carrying a Hermès bag. (Representational image). (Pexels)

"Over the last few months, we've noticed a new wave of clients who are entirely interested in making purchases to invest their money rather than as a fashion purchase," Adam Abraham, co-founder of Love Luxury, a designer resale business, told Khaleej Times.

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"A client came to the Dubai store recently who had sold all of her wedding gold in order to start her Hermès collection to protect her wealth," Abraham said.

Why luxury bags? The co-founder told the outlet that people are also particularly interested in buying Birkin and Kelly - two of the most iconic ranges from Hermès.

"The war in Iran, rising geopolitical tensions, and ongoing fears around inflation have created an uncertainty amongst investors. Approximately 35 per cent of our sales are now motivated by investing purposes, a rise of around 25 per cent,” the co-founder shared.

He explained, "One of the most exclusive models we often have enquiries about for investment purposes is the Birkin 25 Himalaya model.” He continued, “The bag retails at Hermès for around £40,000, yet it can appear on the resale market the very next day at more than triple that amount. In pristine condition we would expect to sell a Himalaya for upwards of £180,000.”

The bag is named after the world's highest mountain range. According to Sotheby’s, “Himalayan Birkin debuted in 2008 and rose to global fame after appearing on the 2010 runway.” It is defined by its ombré crocodile finish, fading from snowy white to smoky grey. The scarcity, unique colouration, and prestige drive have made it one of the most sought-after handbags for collectors.

Explaining more about people choosing handbags to invest rather than the traditional ways, Abraham told the outlet, “Unlike stocks, which can lose value overnight due to political instability, or gold, which is tied directly to fluctuating commodity prices, in uncertain times, tangible luxury offers a sense of security that digital numbers on a trading screen cannot always provide.”

"A rare Hermès bag is not only a financial asset, it's a physical object with craftsmanship, heritage, and cultural status attached to it. That combination gives buyers confidence."

Abraham claims that, although the demand for luxury handbags as an investment is increasing, one should be very careful while purchasing from a reseller.

"Do your research. You should 100 per cent trust who you're purchasing from. The counterfeit market is becoming increasingly sophisticated and, to an untrained eye, a genuine Hermès can be almost impossible to tell from a fake."