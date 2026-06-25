Woman sells all her wedding gold to buy Hermès bags ‘to protect her wealth’
The woman sold her gold and purchased her Hermès bags from a designer resale store in Dubai.
A woman sold his entire wedding jewellery collection to build her investment profile by buying Hermès bags. Reportedly, more and more people are buying luxury bags as long-term investments.
"Over the last few months, we've noticed a new wave of clients who are entirely interested in making purchases to invest their money rather than as a fashion purchase," Adam Abraham, co-founder of Love Luxury, a designer resale business, told Khaleej Times.
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"A client came to the Dubai store recently who had sold all of her wedding gold in order to start her Hermès collection to protect her wealth," Abraham said.
Why luxury bags?
The co-founder told the outlet that people are also particularly interested in buying Birkin and Kelly - two of the most iconic ranges from Hermès.
"The war in Iran, rising geopolitical tensions, and ongoing fears around inflation have created an uncertainty amongst investors. Approximately 35 per cent of our sales are now motivated by investing purposes, a rise of around 25 per cent,” the co-founder shared.
He explained, "One of the most exclusive models we often have enquiries about for investment purposes is the Birkin 25 Himalaya model.” He continued, “The bag retails at Hermès for around £40,000, yet it can appear on the resale market the very next day at more than triple that amount. In pristine condition we would expect to sell a Himalaya for upwards of £180,000.”
The bag is named after the world's highest mountain range. According to Sotheby’s, “Himalayan Birkin debuted in 2008 and rose to global fame after appearing on the 2010 runway.” It is defined by its ombré crocodile finish, fading from snowy white to smoky grey. The scarcity, unique colouration, and prestige drive have made it one of the most sought-after handbags for collectors.
Explaining more about people choosing handbags to invest rather than the traditional ways, Abraham told the outlet, “Unlike stocks, which can lose value overnight due to political instability, or gold, which is tied directly to fluctuating commodity prices, in uncertain times, tangible luxury offers a sense of security that digital numbers on a trading screen cannot always provide.”
"A rare Hermès bag is not only a financial asset, it's a physical object with craftsmanship, heritage, and cultural status attached to it. That combination gives buyers confidence."
Abraham claims that, although the demand for luxury handbags as an investment is increasing, one should be very careful while purchasing from a reseller.
"Do your research. You should 100 per cent trust who you're purchasing from. The counterfeit market is becoming increasingly sophisticated and, to an untrained eye, a genuine Hermès can be almost impossible to tell from a fake."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More