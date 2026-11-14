Singapore woman jailed for 16 weeks after abandoning 71 cats in flat, nine found dead

A 33-year-old Singaporean woman has been sentenced to 16 weeks in prison after she and her former husband left 71 cats in a filthy public housing flat for nearly two years. Nine of the animals died, while dozens of others were found dehydrated and malnourished.

A Singapore woman was jailed for 16 weeks after abandoning 71 cats in her flat for nearly two years, leaving nine dead. (Representational image generated using AI)

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According to The Straits Times, Nurul Nadiah Noor Mohamed was sentenced on November 12 after pleading guilty to 24 charges of allowing animals to suffer unnecessary pain. She was also banned from keeping pets for 12 months.

How the number of cats grew

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Nurul and Muhammad Khairul Naim Zainol bought their flat in Bukit Panjang in 2018. They began keeping unsterilised cats the following year, and the animals reproduced rapidly despite attempts to find them new homes.

(Also read: Chaayos responds after cat's relocation from outside Bandra outlet sparks outrage, says it was found)

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{{^usCountry}} In April 2022, the couple moved in with Khairul's parents, leaving the cats behind. Water and electricity supplies were later disconnected because of unpaid bills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In April 2022, the couple moved in with Khairul's parents, leaving the cats behind. Water and electricity supplies were later disconnected because of unpaid bills. {{/usCountry}}

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Khairul said he initially returned daily with food and water, but eventually stopped entering the flat as conditions deteriorated. Instead, he left supplies outside the door. Nurul accompanied him on most visits, court documents showed.

Distressed cat led to discovery

The neglect came to light on February 20, 2024, when a neighbour spotted a thin cat stranded on the flat's air-conditioning ledge and alerted the authorities.

Officers subsequently entered the property and discovered 61 living cats, three carcasses, six skulls and a bag of skeletal remains. The flat was covered in faeces and dirt, with a strong smell of ammonia.

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According to Mothership, veterinary examinations found all 61 cats rescued from inside the unit were dehydrated. Forty-four were thin or very thin, and nine were severely emaciated.

Judge condemns prolonged neglect

A National Parks Board veterinarian described food left at the doorway as "wholly inadequate" for so many animals.

(Also read: Cat throws a tantrum after pet parent goes to work. Watch)

Prosecutors sought a prison sentence of between 16 and 24 weeks. Nurul's lawyer cited her financial difficulties, care responsibilities for her ailing father and earlier efforts to rehome the cats.

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District Judge Kenneth Chin described the case as among the most serious animal-hoarding incidents because of its scale and duration, stressing that the cats depended entirely on their owners.

Khairul, 37, had already been sentenced to 16 weeks in prison on September 23 after pleading guilty to 24 similar charges.