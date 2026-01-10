Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl reflects on full circle moment as former colleague appears on Shark Tank as founder

Kunal Bahl, co founder of Snapdeal, recently shared what he described as a deeply fulfilling full circle moment after a former colleague appeared on Shark Tank as a founder. Snapdeal co founder Kunal Bahl shared pride after former colleague appeared on Shark Tank. (X/@1kunalbahl)

From team member to founder Taking to X, Bahl reflected on watching Ashish Lath pitch his own startup on the show. In a heartfelt post, he wrote, “Full circle moments like these never get old. Years ago, Ashish Lath was an integral part of the Snapdeal journey with us. Now, he walked into the Tank as a founder, pitching his own dream. Watching that arc come together is deeply fulfilling.”

He further shared his perspective on leadership, saying, “We’ve always believed that leadership is not just about what you build, but about the people you help grow along the way. When someone from our team feels ready to step out, take risks, and build something of their own, they will always have our respect and support.”

A mentor’s pride Bahl concluded the post by praising Lath’s qualities and growth. “Ashish, this moment is well earned. Proud of the humility, conviction, and ambition along with deep knowledge you bring to the table. Onwards and upwards,” he wrote.

Take a look here at the post: