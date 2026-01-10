Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl reflects on full circle moment as former colleague appears on Shark Tank as founder
Snapdeal co founder Kunal Bahl described it as a full circle moment when a former colleague appeared on Shark Tank as a founder.
Kunal Bahl, co founder of Snapdeal, recently shared what he described as a deeply fulfilling full circle moment after a former colleague appeared on Shark Tank as a founder.
From team member to founder
Taking to X, Bahl reflected on watching Ashish Lath pitch his own startup on the show. In a heartfelt post, he wrote, “Full circle moments like these never get old. Years ago, Ashish Lath was an integral part of the Snapdeal journey with us. Now, he walked into the Tank as a founder, pitching his own dream. Watching that arc come together is deeply fulfilling.”
He further shared his perspective on leadership, saying, “We’ve always believed that leadership is not just about what you build, but about the people you help grow along the way. When someone from our team feels ready to step out, take risks, and build something of their own, they will always have our respect and support.”
A mentor’s pride
Bahl concluded the post by praising Lath’s qualities and growth. “Ashish, this moment is well earned. Proud of the humility, conviction, and ambition along with deep knowledge you bring to the table. Onwards and upwards,” he wrote.
The post resonated strongly with users online and has garnered more than 11,000 views so far.
Lath responds with gratitude
In the comments section, Lath responded with an emotional note of thanks, highlighting the influence of his time at Snapdeal. “Thank you, Kunal Bahl. The exposure, learning, and perspective I gained at Snapdeal under your guidance have played a huge role in shaping my journey. Always grateful to have you as a mentor,” he wrote.
Internet reacts
Several users shared heartfelt reactions to the exchange. One wrote, “The moment when he mentioned you as bade bhaiya, was good enough for us to be aware of the relationship you guys share, blessed to have such bonds in today’s age. You’re my favourite shark btw, all the best.” Another commented, “Ohh!! that’s quite a great journey you have as a founder,” while one user added, “This is so heartwarming.” Another reaction read, “That’s such a heartwarming post.”