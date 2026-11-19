Hours into Grand Theft Auto VI’s massive release, social media feeds have turned into a non-stop highlight reel of Vice City’s wildest, funniest, and most unexpected moments. Viral clips flooding X and Instagram show everything from Jason being mauled by an alligator and attacked by an angry cat to players taking dogs on jet-ski rides and doomscrolling on in-game phones.

Doomscrolling on phone

A man plays the video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on a PlayStation. (Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/DPA )

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In one of the most relatable clips circulating on X, players discovered that the protagonists can pull out their smartphones and endlessly doomscroll through a chaotic social media feed in-game. Fans praised Rockstar Games for satirising modern smartphone addiction so accurately within a crime saga.

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Angry cat attacks Jason

{{^usCountry}} Pet lovers on Instagram are obsessed with a viral video showing what happens when Jason attempts to hijack a parked car with a cat sitting inside. Rather than fleeing, the territorial feline immediately hisses, lunges at Jason’s face, and scratches him relentlessly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pet lovers on Instagram are obsessed with a viral video showing what happens when Jason attempts to hijack a parked car with a cat sitting inside. Rather than fleeing, the territorial feline immediately hisses, lunges at Jason’s face, and scratches him relentlessly. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: First female lead, a cat that attacks, realistic Vice City: GTA 6 fans call game a ‘masterpiece’ after 13-year wait

Jason gets ambushed by a hungry alligator

Exploring Leonida’s wetlands comes with deadly risks, as seen in an X clip where Jason wanders too close to the water’s edge. Within seconds, a massive alligator lunges and clamps onto him.

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Invincible protesters shrug off gunfire

A viral X video has left many baffled after showing a protester in Vice City who appears completely immune to bullets.

High-speed jet-ski ride with a dog

Wholesome gaming moments are also breaking through the chaos, led by an X clip showing a player cruising across Vice City’s turquoise waters with a dog perched on a jet ski.

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Metro door antics, lifelike NPC interactions

Another viral X post highlights the depth of Vice City’s public transit system. Videos on social media show how players can pry open the carriage doors mid-ride and interact with NPCs.

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Also Read: Gamers ditch work and book PTO as GTA 6 finally arrives after 13-year wait

With millions of players only beginning to explore Leonida’s sprawling map, social media feeds are bound to see even wilder discoveries in the coming days.

Despite the praise, a vocal section of the GTA community has complained online about missing series staples and new gameplay limits. It has sparked a discussion over reduced freedom for the games within the game.

GTA 6 ended a 13-year wait since Grand Theft Auto V, which was launched in 2013.