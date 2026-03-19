'St Patrick's Day is full of Indians': Ireland parade video goes viral, sparks mixed reactions

Take a look at the video below:

The clip, shared on X, showed participants waving Indian and Irish flags during the parade. It was accompanied by the caption: “The 2026 St Patrick's Day parades in Ireland are full of Indians. What’s Irish about this?”

St Patrick’s Day celebrations across Ireland drew large crowds on March 17, with parades held in cities including Dublin, where thousands gathered to celebrate Irish culture and heritage. However, a viral video from one such parade has divided netizens over identity and inclusion.

(Also Read: ‘Gurgaon ke entitled parents’: Mom slams irresponsible parenting in viral video)

Social media divided The post sparked mixed reactions online. Many users criticised the remark, calling it dismissive and racially loaded. Several also pointed out that people of Indian origin participating in the parade are as much a part of Irish society as anyone else.

“As long as they’re patriotic about their adopted home, secular, and actively trying to assimilate I think they deserve respect. Secular Indians usually make great immigrants, they’re not like the MENA religious fanatics,” one user wrote.

“Irish and Indian independence movements worked together to throw of british rule in both places, and when they gained independence they chose flags that had the same colours as a sign of their eternal bond of friendship,” commented another.

“I'm fine with Indians. They integrate and don't cause any problems. They're trying to fit in not to take over. That's my opinion anyway,” wrote a third user.

“The Indian community keep much of our health services and old folks homes going,” commented another.

(Also Read: Viral video: Australian woman spots mysterious wild animal in Dubai, asks ‘What the hell is that?’)

However, one user wrote, “It should be a celebration of Irish people and culture only.”

“The IRISH need to Step Up and get involved in all sectors of running the country or you are just giving up your country,” commented another.

“Waving the flag of India and Indian music ?? :/ this has nothing to do with St. Patrick. It’s all a big joke to the globalists who hate us. Soon it will be nothing at all. Global March celebration. Inc,” wrote a third user.

“All Irish people should boycott the official parades and have their own, it's the only way now,” suggested another.