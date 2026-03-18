‘Gurgaon ke entitled parents’: Mom slams irresponsible parenting in viral video

A mom has shared a viral video criticising "entitled" parents in Gurgaon. The post follows a playground incident where her son was nearly pushed off a high slide by another child. She said that, though she apologised for raising her voice in a moment of panic, the other parent criticised her tone rather than acknowledging the safety risk. The mom whose video has resonated with many on Instagram. (Instagram/@auntyfunnyhai)

“My flabbers have been ghasted by this damn lady today. So bl**dy pissed off! Hadh hai! This sure is a very long rant but it is what is it,” Nidhi J G, who goes by “auntyfunnyhai” on Instagram, wrote.

Also Read: 'Stop spending entire life savings building family home': Gurgaon CEO's advice to Indian parents divides internet

The video she shared opens with a text insert that reads, “Gurgaon ke entitled parents.”

In the video, the mom said, “Gurgaon kids are very entitled, that’s what everyone says, right? Where do they learn this entitlement from? Their parents.” She then explained an incident involving her kid at the playground.

She shared that her son was playing at the society park where he was nearly pushed off a high slide by another kid. Reacting out of "maternal instinct," she raised her voice to stop the child from causing a potentially grave injury.

While Nidhi J G acknowledged her tone could have been softer, she clarified that her frustration was directed at the toddler's parents for their lack of supervision, rather than at the young child.

Recounting what happened next, she said, “So this happened, and I safely got my child out of there and we stood to the side. And then, that child’s mother comes to me and says, ‘Don’t you think you should have spoken softly? She’s also a child!’”

She continued, “And I was like, ‘Yes, the way I spoke was not appropriate, but I was very scared and my emotions took control of me. But I am sorry’,” adding that even after her apologising, the other parents kept shaming her.

She criticised the other parent for a perceived lack of accountability, noting that despite having a nanny present, the other person failed to monitor her child's dangerous behaviour.

Nidhi J G claimed that, despite her apologising multiple times, the other refused to acknowledge the safety risk. She condemned this "entitled" attitude, arguing that parents must prioritise basic supervision to ensure the safety of all children in shared spaces.

(HT.com has reached out to Nidhi J G. This report will be updated once she responds.)