‘Gurgaon ke entitled parents’: Mom slams irresponsible parenting in viral video
A mother claimed in a viral video that there was a lack of supervision in the playground in a Gurgaon society after a dispute with another parent.
A mom has shared a viral video criticising "entitled" parents in Gurgaon. The post follows a playground incident where her son was nearly pushed off a high slide by another child. She said that, though she apologised for raising her voice in a moment of panic, the other parent criticised her tone rather than acknowledging the safety risk.
“My flabbers have been ghasted by this damn lady today. So bl**dy pissed off! Hadh hai! This sure is a very long rant but it is what is it,” Nidhi J G, who goes by “auntyfunnyhai” on Instagram, wrote.
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The video she shared opens with a text insert that reads, “Gurgaon ke entitled parents.”
In the video, the mom said, “Gurgaon kids are very entitled, that’s what everyone says, right? Where do they learn this entitlement from? Their parents.” She then explained an incident involving her kid at the playground.
She shared that her son was playing at the society park where he was nearly pushed off a high slide by another kid. Reacting out of "maternal instinct," she raised her voice to stop the child from causing a potentially grave injury.
While Nidhi J G acknowledged her tone could have been softer, she clarified that her frustration was directed at the toddler's parents for their lack of supervision, rather than at the young child.
Recounting what happened next, she said, “So this happened, and I safely got my child out of there and we stood to the side. And then, that child’s mother comes to me and says, ‘Don’t you think you should have spoken softly? She’s also a child!’”
She continued, “And I was like, ‘Yes, the way I spoke was not appropriate, but I was very scared and my emotions took control of me. But I am sorry’,” adding that even after her apologising, the other parents kept shaming her.
She criticised the other parent for a perceived lack of accountability, noting that despite having a nanny present, the other person failed to monitor her child's dangerous behaviour.
Nidhi J G claimed that, despite her apologising multiple times, the other refused to acknowledge the safety risk. She condemned this "entitled" attitude, arguing that parents must prioritise basic supervision to ensure the safety of all children in shared spaces.
(HT.com has reached out to Nidhi J G. This report will be updated once she responds.)
How did social media react?
An individual posted, “I had a similar issue at the airport. My son was playing in the play area and was around 2.5 years old, whereas these kids were much older, at least 7-10 years old. They were jumping around with shoes and pushing him. The play area clearly said kids below 6 and no shoes. The parents didn't care, and I finally told them not to hurt him or push him!” Another added, “Not just Gurgaon, this is everywhere now. Parents, instead of being civil or disciplining their kids, just come to fight with other parents without even understanding the whole situation. Basic manners and etiquette are missing. I live out of India, but whenever we visit India, I never take my daughter to these parks because most of the time the parents and their kids behave like this.”
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A third expressed, “I simply yell at my own child at the top of my voice, making sure that everyone around is listening. I just say ‘I have told you na not to play around such kids. Go and play somewhere else. He/she will hurt you’.” A fourth wrote, “This exact scenario is the same everywhere, at least in high-rise apartments.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More