Family in US considers moving to Pune for slower life and better work-life balance: ‘Most stuff feels like noise’

A family living in the United States is considering moving to Pune in search of a slower lifestyle and a better environment to raise their young child. The man said he has spent about 17 years away from home, living in different parts of the world, including around 10 years in the US. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In a post on Reddit, a man originally from Mumbai shared that he and his family have been living in New York state for several years but are now thinking about returning to India.

According to the post, the couple and their three-year-old son currently live in New York. The man said he has spent about 17 years away from home, living in different parts of the world, including around 10 years in the United States.

He wrote that while life abroad has been going well, he has begun to question whether continuing to work there for the long term is truly worth it.

“I have been working for a while and getting to a point where I don't see the upside of working here forever,” he wrote in the post.

He explained that, for their child, the most important things are a good school, places to play, sports activities, and a healthy community and culture to grow up in. Many other aspects of maintaining a high-end lifestyle abroad now feel less important to him.

“Most of other stuff feels like noise. Keeping up with work just to maintain a high-quality lifestyle here isn't quite worth it, even though things are going fine,” he adds.

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Family plans return to India: The man said he believes moving to India could also allow him to take a break from work for some time before deciding what kind of work he wants to pursue next.

He is considering relocating to Pune, ideally to an area on the outskirts where the family could enjoy a quieter and slower pace of life. However, he is still weighing different neighbourhoods.

In the post, he mentioned areas such as Koregaon Park and Kalyani Nagar as possible options because they may offer a more cosmopolitan and international environment, which could make the transition easier for his wife, who is from New York and speaks only English.

The family plans to spend about ₹3-4 crore on a flat, possibly more if it means living in a greener and quieter place.