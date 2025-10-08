NRI family in US with $6.8mn net worth eyes return to India after 25 yrs, netizens express shock, ‘Weren’t you annoyed…’

After living in the US for more than 20 years, an Indian family is considering about moving back to India to deal with the issues of elderly parents and their children's future. The NRI aspires to settle in Coimbatore, India, and has a sizeable net worth. At the age of 21, the couple, who are now in their late 40s, left their home country to pursue higher education and a fresh start in America.(Pexels)

The NRI aspires to settle in Coimbatore, India, and has a sizeable net worth. At the age of 21, the couple, who are now in their late 40s, left their home country to pursue higher education and a fresh start in America.

As their children were raised in the United States; one is about to embark on their college career, while the other just graduated.

What to know about NRI family's wealth?

With $6.8 million ( ₹56 crore) in net assets, the family has a good financial position. Only a $400,000 mortgage remains on their primary residence, which accounts for a sizeable amount of their wealth—$3 million.

With the exception of their home, which they plan to leave to their children, they want to accumulate $5 million in net assets over the next four years.

The prospect of returning to India is becoming becoming increasingly appealing to the pair. The fact that their parents are still living in India and are becoming older is one of the primary causes.

The couple is eager to return to look after their aging parents, each of whom has just one living parent. Although they have been traveling to India every two years, they are drawn to making India their permanent home.

Their extended family has voiced concerns about the viability of returning to India after spending so much time outside, including nephews and nieces who recently left India but have not yet received Green Cards.

Given the social, economic, and cultural shifts that have occurred in India over the years, they warn that acclimating to the country may be much more challenging than expected.

“My nephews and nieces who came from India much more recently and have not got their Green Cards are saying that I am living in La-La Land if I think I can get adjusted to living in the India of today,” one family member said on social media.

Reddit post

Netizens react to Reddit post

Reacting to the man's post, netizens said he could plan his comeback to India.

“Lived in US for 25 years, moved back to Bengaluru. Been 5 years. Amazing social life. Haven’t been to kids birthday party or groceries shopping in 5 years- no , I dont miss costco or target or any of those runs,” one person commented.

"I am not being sarcastic but just curious. 25 years in US and then switching back isn’t easy. Weren’t you annoyed by the noise, pollution etc.,” another wrote.

“18 years next year and moving back in June. Kid will be 6 next year so timing it to go back for 1st grade,” one more chimed in.

Disclaimer: The story is based on a Reddit post and HT.com has not independently verified the user's claims.