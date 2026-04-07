Stanford alum Indian-origin CEO asks co-founder to argue before the whole team

Tanay Kothari, the Indian-origin CEO of Wispr, recently shared an unconventional leadership tactic: asking his co-founder to publicly argue with him. After noticing his team was too hesitant to challenge his "half-baked" ideas, the Stanford alum staged a disagreement during a presentation. In a tweet, he explained what happened next. Wispr Flow CEO Tanay Kothari. (LinkedIn/Tanay Kothari)

“I asked my co-founder to argue with me in front of our whole team. That one moment changed our entire company culture. Early on at wispr, I'd give presentations and nobody would push back. They'd nod. Take notes. Say ‘sounds good’,” tweeted Tanay Kothari.

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He continued, “But I knew some of those ideas were half-baked. And I needed someone to tell me. So I asked my co-founder to disagree with me during a presentation. just to show the team it was okay. He did. I took it well. Made some quick fixes based on his feedback. No big speech about ‘radical candor.’ Just one public example.”

What happened next? Kothari explained, “Next meeting, someone disagreed with me. Then someone else. Now it's normal. If people are afraid to tell you when something's broken, you won't hear about problems until it's too late.”

The Stanford University alum expressed, “The best founders aren't the smartest people in the room. They're the ones who've built a culture where the smartest idea wins, even if it's not theirs.”