Vows in Tamil, explained in English: Heartwarming love story of deaf founder, hearing husband

When Sukanya Gupta first told her now-husband, Niranjan S, that she might lose her hearing completely, his response was simple: "Teach me sign language." Six years later, that promise manifested as a heartwarming wedding. Telling her story to HT.com, Sukanya described her dual-culture wedding, in which the gap between Tamil chants and her world of silence was filled by her husband’s English translations. From a secret engagement to an Excel-sheet life plan, their journey reached a beautiful peak in the form of a wedding, proving that true partnership is about making sure your partner never misses a beat - or a vow. Sukanya Gupta, who hails from Kolkata, now stays in Bengaluru with her husband, Niranjan S. (Sukanya Gupta)

Born in Kolkata, Sukanya Gupta moved to Bengaluru in 2020. While growing up, she was diagnosed with gradual hearing loss. Recounting her childhood, Gupta told HT.com, “I wasn’t born with it. My family first got me tested when I was 6-7 years old because I used to sit really close to the TV, and a relative flagged that I might have issues with seeing or hearing. At the time, it was borderline, not quite hearing loss, but not completely hearing. I didn’t find out until I was 14 years old, when I had moderate hearing loss, so I had to get my first hearing aids. When I was 23 yrs, we found out it was progressive, so it had worsened over time. By this time, I had severe to profound hearing loss.”

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How did she meet her husband? “I was looking for a social networking site, and came across an app that advertised itself as ‘not a dating app’. I met my husband there and a few weeks later found out he was also one of the co-founders of the dating app. He was in Bangalore, I was in Kolkata. And he flew down to meet me 3 months after we started talking,” Gupta shared.

Sukanya Gupta and Niranjan S’ love story: Sukanya recalled how a shared love for dogs sparked their initial connection, but it was Niranjan’s response to her diagnosis of progressive hearing loss that truly solidified their bond. "I remember talking about dogs a lot when we started talking. And this was also around the time I had found out I had progressive hearing loss... and one day I told him I wanted to learn sign language because I might go completely deaf in 20 years or so, and he immediately said 'Teach me too so we can still talk 20 years from now.'"

Despite early scepticism from their families and their own initial belief that the relationship might just be a passing friendship, the couple grew serious very quickly. "6 months in, we got engaged in secret. Both our families knew about each other. I remember initially, I told my dad I would introduce him in a year, and my dad said, 'We’ll see if he’s still here then.' His mom also told him not to feel bad when I break up with him. This was all in the very early stages,” Gupta recalled.

Once their families met, any initial doubts vanished, and the focus shifted toward building a future that respected their individual identities and cultures. "We soon met each other’s families, and my family loved him and his family loved me. There were never issues or questions about us being from different cultures or the fact that I was deaf. Both our families just figured we would get married eventually."

Navigating a long-distance relationship required significant effort, but the couple remained disciplined, even mapping out their future milestones in a shared digital document. She told HT.com, "The first 3 years we were long distance... We made a life plan on an Excel sheet, which included everything we needed/wanted to do - from me finishing college, both of us saving up so I can move to Bangalore with my dogs, then getting married and so on."

When Sukanya finally moved to Bangalore in 2020, Niranjan became her primary support system during a period of immense personal loss and transition. "He was there for me at some of the most difficult times of my life. When my father passed away, he was my rock. I lost my grandmother and two of my dogs as well in the following years. I don’t think I’d have been able to handle it if he hadn’t been there for me."

Where did she get married? She tied the knot in August 2023, on the same day they had got engaged six years earlier. They had wedding ceremonies following two rituals: one a Tamil temple wedding in Kanchipuram and, a week later, a Bengali wedding in Kolkata.

“Tamil vows, English translation” Gupta shared, “I really just have good memories from the wedding. The temple wedding was incredibly inclusive (accidentally). The priest would chant to say the vows in Tamil, then ask my husband to explain it to me in English. So I could follow along with the rituals and would understand what was going on.”

She continued, “The Kolkata wedding actually made me feel married because I was used to seeing weddings a certain way and the rituals in the south were very beautiful but something I wasn’t completely familiar with. The only thing I felt sad about was that my father wasn’t there to witness it. But my mother, my uncles, my aunts, my cousins were all there.”