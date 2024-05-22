'Steve Jobs as coach': Indian-origin founder's AI app impresses Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

The advancements in technology never cease to amaze us. Now, once again, an artificial intelligence (AI) app made by Indian-origin founder Shubhankar Srivastava has left Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma in awe. This AI model comes with a unique feature- it has the voice and tone of Steve Jobs that helps you elevate your pitch ideas. Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared a video of the AI model. (Bloomberg)

While talking about this AI model, Data Scientist Alex Reibman said that, "Steve Jobs AI powered by Gemini 1.5-multimodal audio (no speech to text at all) that gives feedback on elevator pitches. Extremely detailed breakdown—Even understands tone, passion, and conviction."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Alongside, he also posted a video of Srivastava, who was seen explaining about his creation. The three minute video shows "Steve Jobs" speaking and giving suggestions and ideas over a topic. He also shows how "Steve Jobs" engages in a conversation with you, if you ask him for a suggestion. (Also Read: OpenAI's Sam Altman says AI is ‘safe enough’ after Scarlett Johansson row)

After this video went viral, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma reshared it and said, "Generative AI: Steve Jobs as a coach!"

Take a look at his post here:

This video was shared on May 21. Since being posted, it has gained more than 22,000 views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

Earlier, another AI model emerged in the medical field and is said to be extremely helpful for doctors. According to the researchers, the model's distinct transparency makes it simple for physicians to follow the logic of the model, verify its accuracy twice, and explain the findings to patients. A study on this was published in the journal IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging.

Sourya Sengupta, a graduate student at Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology in the US, said, "The idea is to help catch cancer and disease in its earliest stages -- like an X on a map -- and understand how the decision was made. Our model will help streamline that process and make it easier for doctors and patients alike. In many developing countries, there is a scarcity of doctors and a long line of patients. AI can be helpful in these scenarios."