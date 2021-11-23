Stray kitten surrounded by 3 tigers gets rescued. Dubai princess shares videos

Latifa Rashed Al Maktoum, a Dubai princess, recently took to Instagram to share a few videos involving a kitten and three tiger. Her post shows how a kitten found itself in soup when it landed inside an enclosure for tigers.

“The brave miracle kitten, this little stray got into one of the tiger enclosures and was caught by the tigers. She’s doing well now and won’t be a little stray anymore,” she wrote while posting the videos.

One of the videos shows the tiny animal tapped in a cage with three tigers. Thankfully, however, the clip also showcases the feline getting rescued. Another clip shows one of the tigers holding the little kitten in its mouth. The other two clips talk about the condition of the animal and how it is doing well.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared four days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 3,800 likes. It has also gathered varied comments.

“I bet it was soooooo confused as to what these giant cats are,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my goodness look at this lil strong one,” shared another. “My heart stopped for a minute,” posted a third.

Later, the princess also posted two videos as Instagram story of the cat being petted.

What are your thoughts on the post?

