Street food vendors in southeastern China donate a day’s earnings to help colleague with cancer

A small food street in southeastern China has shown a big act of kindness after street food vendors donated a full day’s earnings to help a colleague battling cancer. Vendors on the street came together to support Zhang Jianwu.(Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the touching act took place on December 10 near Fujian Normal University in Fuzhou, Fujian province.

Vendors on the street came together to support Zhang Jianwu, a 50-year-old food seller who was recently diagnosed with kidney cancer.

Vendors unite:

Zhang had been making and selling pan-fried meat cakes on the same street before he fell ill.

After his diagnosis, he had to close his stall and begin medical treatment at a local hospital. His family later shared an online post asking for financial help, saying they could not afford the high medical costs.

The post was noticed by some university students, who helped spread the message online.

Soon, other food vendors on the street learned about Zhang’s situation. Many of them were his business rivals, but they decided to help him without hesitation.

On December 10, all stall owners on the street changed their payment QR codes to Zhang’s QR code. This meant that every customer who paid for food that day sent money directly to Zhang’s bank account.

Customers queue to help:

Some stalls also offered discounts. A poster at one dessert stall said all items were sold at 20 per cent off and that the day’s income would be donated to “Uncle Fried Cake” to help him through a difficult time.

Many customers queued up to support the effort, and some paid more than the listed prices.

A steamed bun seller surnamed Gao said his stall earned more than 1,000 yuan that day, all of which was sent to Zhang.

Gao said he had known Zhang for a year and described him as kind and hardworking.

Zhang’s wife later said the family received a total of 20,000 yuan in donations. She thanked everyone and said the support gave her husband more hope of recovery.