Student pilot safely lands plane solo during nationwide FAA ground stop: ‘I don’t know what to do’

US air travel is gradually resuming after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a rare nationwide ground stop that froze flights for over four hours due to a telecommunications outage. During the height of the shutdown on Friday, dramatic air traffic control audio captured a first-time solo student pilot admitting, “I don’t know what to do,” before safely landing the aircraft at a Texas airfield.

The pilot managed to land safely with help from air traffic control. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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According to the audio clip, which is now going viral on social media, the traffic controller tells the pilot, “There is a ground stop nationwide. I advise you land your aircraft. Where would you like to land?”

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Also Read: Worried passengers, grounded planes: New York airport chaos caught on camera after FAA ground stop

At this moment, a panicked voice of a man is heard, who says, “Ma'am, I'm a student pilot. Honestly, this is my first time doing solo cross-country, and I don't know what do.”

During their conversation, it is revealed that the pilot came from Hicks. The traffic controller continues, “Landing at Hicks, I advise you land the airplane. There is multiple traffic in the vicinity of Hicks… both helicopters.”

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{{^usCountry}} When the pilot asks, “So am I clear to land at Hicks then?” The air traffic controller responds, “You can change to advisory frequency at Hicks; I cannot give you clearance to that airport. Would you like to talk to approach?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the pilot asks, “So am I clear to land at Hicks then?” The air traffic controller responds, “You can change to advisory frequency at Hicks; I cannot give you clearance to that airport. Would you like to talk to approach?” {{/usCountry}}

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After the tense exchange, the student pilot landed at Hicks Airfield, located about 15 miles northwest of Fort Worth, according to FlightAware. He safely landed with help from air traffic control.

FAA ground stop: What happened?

On Friday afternoon, the FAA issued a rare nationwide ground stop for all US airports due to "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety," later confirming on X that a "temporary telecommunications outage" prompted the agency to halt flights.

The outage affected traffic control centres across the nation, freezing domestic departures for more than four hours, forcing flight delays and cancellations. Hours later, the FAA lifted the ground stop, allowing departures to gradually resume.

Also Read: US air traffic control ‘incredibly old’, gave inconsistent data: Why FAA grounded thousands of flights

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the failure to "an incredibly old air traffic control system.” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin added that passengers were never in danger, stating there were "no signs of a cyberattack" or "nefarious attack".

Mullin further dismissed any connection between the communication outage and the previous day's global Microsoft outage.