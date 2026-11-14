Worried passengers, grounded planes: New York airport chaos caught on camera after FAA ground stop

Before the ground stop was lifted, the sudden halt triggered immediate chaos across major US travel hubs, including New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Videos circulating on social media showed rows of grounded planes sitting idle on the tarmac, worried passengers crowding departure gates awaiting updates, and gridlocked traffic outside the airport.

In a tweet FAA had stated, “There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted the rare nationwide ground stop on all US domestic flights after more than four hours of uncertainty triggered by a “temporary telecommunications outage”. The prolonged halt caused thousands of flight delays and cancellations across major airports.

Soon after FAA’s initial statement, a tweet was shared from the official X account dedicated to LaGuardia Airport. It read, “The FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop for all flights. Travelers should confirm their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.”

One of the videos that surfaced online showed the airport announcing "We'll be closing the gates area" inside Terminal B. As the video progressed, worried passengers were seen trying to comprehend the situation.

Another video captured multiple aircraft queued on the tarmac with their lights on.

The scene outside the airport was chaotic as well, with traffic slowing to a crawl along the approach roads. Another viral video showed long lines of cars, taxis, and buses bumper-to-bumper outside the airport.