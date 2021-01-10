Stunning pics of trains passing through different parts of India will amaze you
India is a country that is full of incredibly beautiful places. From beautiful mountain ranges to stunning deserts, the nation has it all. In fact, the Internet is filled with stunning images showcasing the magnificence of the country, just as this one shared on the official Twitter account of the South Western Railway.
The image is a picture of a train against an incredible background. “Train traversing through Harwada station in coastal Karnataka, in backdrop of picturesque lush Green Fields,” they wrote while sharing the image.
This, however, is not the only image shared on the profile that captures the beauty of India. Just like this image that shows a train exiting a tunnel near a waterfall in Goa. The department re-tweeted the image which was originally shared by Twitter user Ananth Rupanagudi.
“A splendid view of curving train exiting a tunnel near the famous Dudhsagar waterfalls, #Goa - in the jurisdiction of @SWRRLY. The backdrop is gorgeous with lush green vegetation on one of the steep hills in beautiful Braganza Ghat,” they tweeted.
Then, this image was posted on the Twitter profile of Incredible India that the department re-shared. “South Western Railway is privileged to serve this visual spectacle called Dudhsagar Falls. Do travel in this train route from Hubballi to Goa, which is comparable to heaven,” they wrote while sharing the image.
Which of these images do you like the most?
