A suspect accused of pulling off a smart glasses switch at a shop may have handed police key evidence by accidentally filming himself, officers say. South Simcoe Police in Canada reported that the November 11 incident involved a counterfeit pair being handed back to staff. Clear images and video uploaded on a paired device have now been made public to help trace the suspect.

Images of the suspect released by the South Simcoe Police. (Facebook/South Simcoe Police) more less

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“Distracted by smart glasses: suspect provided police with a clear view. South Simcoe Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a theft from a retail store in Cookstown, where an unusual turn of events may have provided investigators with valuable evidence,” the department wrote.

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What happened?

According to the police, on November 11, around 7:30 pm, the suspect entered an eyewear store in Cookstown and tried on a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

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{{^usCountry}} The police said, “While wearing the glasses, the suspect allegedly carried out a distraction-style theft, switching the genuine glasses with a counterfeit pair he had brought with him. He then returned the counterfeit glasses to staff before leaving the store. Upon discovering the switch, store staff reviewed a device that had previously been paired with the smart glasses and made an unexpected discovery.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police said, “While wearing the glasses, the suspect allegedly carried out a distraction-style theft, switching the genuine glasses with a counterfeit pair he had brought with him. He then returned the counterfeit glasses to staff before leaving the store. Upon discovering the switch, store staff reviewed a device that had previously been paired with the smart glasses and made an unexpected discovery.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, things got interesting when police discovered that the suspect had “inadvertently activated the recording function” on the glasses and that video footage of him had been uploaded to a paired device at the store.

“Those who commit crimes typically try to avoid leaving evidence behind. In this case, however, the suspect may have helpfully documented his own crime. Police have obtained clear images and video footage of the suspect and are releasing images to the public to assist in identifying the individual.”

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The post is completed with a series of visuals that show a man trying on the Meta glasses.

The police have urged the public to share any information they have about the man or that may assist with the investigation.