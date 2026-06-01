Swiggy executive struggles to pay ₹80 at petrol pump due to wet currency note, what happens next wins hearts

A Swiggy delivery executive struggling to pay for ₹80 worth of fuel due to a rain-soaked currency note found help from an unexpected stranger. The heartwarming interaction, captured on video, has since gone viral, with many social media users saying the man's final words were the highlight of the clip. The heartwarming interaction has since won praise online, (Instagram/@xbhandesiri_)

The video was shared by the Instagram page @xbhandesiri_. In the clip, a Swiggy delivery executive is seen waiting at a petrol pump amid heavy rain. As he hands over a currency note to pay for fuel, he tells the attendant, "Ek minute, aap yeh dekhna zara, mera note thoda sa geela hai."

The petrol pump attendant responds, "Fir toh yeh rakhne mein bahut dikkat ho jaayegi." The delivery executive, seemingly worried, replies, "Mere paas abhi aur paise nahi hai."

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That's when a man waiting on a nearby bike steps in to help. "Mujhe do," he says, offering to pay for the fuel instead. The Swiggy delivery executive tells him he only needs ₹80 worth of petrol. The man then asks the attendant to fill the fuel using his money.

As the petrol pump worker informs the delivery executive that the "uncle" is paying for him, the visibly grateful rider says, "Thank you, Uncle ji." The man simply smiles and replies, “Tum bhi kisi ki madad karna.”