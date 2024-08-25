Swiggy scam: Customer claims 'gourmet' pizzas come from a small shop selling under 14 restaurant names

A Redditor who ordered two pizzas from a gourmet restaurant was in for a surprise after he discovered that the food came from a small shop. When the individual placed the order on Swiggy, he found that the restaurant was only 1 km away from his home. Apprehensive about it, he claimed that he reached out to Swiggy's customer care, who told them that a new outlet had opened in the area. The man shared this picture of the shop that was selling under different restaurant names.

So, the Reddit user decided to take things into his own hands, and went to the location to check the restaurant. To his shock, he said, he found a small shop which was selling in the name of 14 restaurants.

He further explained, "I called the Swiggy customer care again, and they were like we are sorry we will cancel the order and refund the amount. So we took some pictures and left. Swiggy, being Swiggy, didn't cancel the order but delivered it. I made a complaint on Swiggy chat, and immediately, I was refunded the entire amount without any questions. And after about 10 minutes we had a call from the manager of "Olio" asking about the taste of pizzas (which is worst, by the way) and when confronted, tried to explain that he has taken dealership from all the restaurants."

In his post, he also shared pictures of the place and the conversation with the Swiggy's customer care.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on August 23. Since being posted, it has gained more than 800 upvotes. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Cloud kitchens don't have proper licences, let alone sanitation and safety accreditations from requisite authorities. I'm happy to see you got your refund without much chik chik."

Another person added, "Dude, what a coincidence, live around the same area! Had Olio pizza like last Sunday. Just because we wanted to try something new other than Domino's and Pizzahut (both available nearby), we Ordered from Olio, considering it Gourmet, as mentioned in Swiggy. The pizza tasted awful. With already pissed with Zomato, now I can't trust Swiggy too, and I am sure that Swiggy ratings and the gourmet category are scams."

"Live near the station as well and noticed this a while back and stopped ordering from those specific restaurants, glad someone else also found it. Also, why doesn't Lingampally have a good restaurant to order from," commented a third.