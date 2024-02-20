 Man promises to buy from brands commenting on his video. This happens next | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Swiggy, Zomato, Netflix, Rapido and more flood man’s video with comments after his purchase promise

Swiggy, Zomato, Netflix, Rapido and more flood man’s video with comments after his purchase promise

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 20, 2024 09:20 PM IST

After an influencer promised to buy products from brands who comment on his Instagram video, almost all the brands shared their reactions.

An influencer came up with a unique plan to get as many brands as possible to comment on his Instagram video. He invited the brands to comment on his video and promised to purchase something from them in return. While this was intended to be a fun reel, brands like Swiggy, Zomato, Netflix, Rapido, Disney+ Hotstar, and more actually flocked to his comments section and shared their reactions.

Cameron sitting on a chair sporting a hoodie, trousers and a helmet. (Instagram/@cmrn.rides)
Cameron sitting on a chair sporting a hoodie, trousers and a helmet. (Instagram/@cmrn.rides)

Read| What is the ‘Jab Mila Tu’ trend, and how are brands reacting to it?

The video was posted by influencer Cameron on Instagram without a caption. It shows him sitting on a chair sporting a hoodie, trousers and a helmet. A text insert on the video reads, “If a brand comments on this video, I’ll buy something from that brand.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Watch the viral video here:

After the reel went viral with over 33.1 million views, almost all top brands marked their attendance in his comments section.

“Bro needs his own documentary for this,” commented Netflix.

Disney+Hotstar wrote, “Let us know if you need a watchlist.”

“Jab itna kharcha ho hi gaya hai toh ek chips ka packet bhi le hi lo [If you’ve already spent so much, may as well grab a packet of chips],” posted Swiggy.

“This comment section is loaded and our pizzas are love loaded!” read a comment from Domino’s Pizza.

Skoda simply wrote, “Reached here late, stuck in traffic.”

“Here for business,” chimed in Zomato.

Oppo, too, dropped a comment on the video. It read, “Your bike adventures deserve to be captured in stunning detail.”

Check out how others reacted to the influencer’s post:

“Bro casually called all the companies in the comment’s section,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “The brands really went like: AVENGERS! Assemble.”

“Bro just summoned all the brands here,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Bro broke the Internet today.”

What are your thoughts on this? Did any of your favourite brands drop a comment on this video?

Also Read| US police warns against distressing ‘Door Knock’ TikTok challenge. What is this viral trend about?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On