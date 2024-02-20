Swiggy, Zomato, Netflix, Rapido and more flood man’s video with comments after his purchase promise

An influencer came up with a unique plan to get as many brands as possible to comment on his Instagram video. He invited the brands to comment on his video and promised to purchase something from them in return. While this was intended to be a fun reel, brands like Swiggy, Zomato, Netflix, Rapido, Disney+ Hotstar, and more actually flocked to his comments section and shared their reactions. Cameron sitting on a chair sporting a hoodie, trousers and a helmet. (Instagram/@cmrn.rides)

The video was posted by influencer Cameron on Instagram without a caption. It shows him sitting on a chair sporting a hoodie, trousers and a helmet. A text insert on the video reads, “If a brand comments on this video, I’ll buy something from that brand.”

Watch the viral video here:

After the reel went viral with over 33.1 million views, almost all top brands marked their attendance in his comments section.

“Bro needs his own documentary for this,” commented Netflix.

Disney+Hotstar wrote, “Let us know if you need a watchlist.”

“Jab itna kharcha ho hi gaya hai toh ek chips ka packet bhi le hi lo [If you’ve already spent so much, may as well grab a packet of chips],” posted Swiggy.

“This comment section is loaded and our pizzas are love loaded!” read a comment from Domino’s Pizza.

Skoda simply wrote, “Reached here late, stuck in traffic.”

“Here for business,” chimed in Zomato.

Oppo, too, dropped a comment on the video. It read, “Your bike adventures deserve to be captured in stunning detail.”

Check out how others reacted to the influencer’s post:

“Bro casually called all the companies in the comment’s section,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “The brands really went like: AVENGERS! Assemble.”

“Bro just summoned all the brands here,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Bro broke the Internet today.”

What are your thoughts on this? Did any of your favourite brands drop a comment on this video?