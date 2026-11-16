Swiss heart surgeon reclaims world record with collection of 3,200 heart-shaped objects

A Swiss heart surgeon has spent nearly 25 years collecting objects that reflect her fascination with the human heart. What began with a few heart-shaped gifts grew into an extensive collection of accessories, artwork and keepsakes. For Diana Reser, the passion extends beyond her profession and has now brought her back into the Guinness World Records spotlight.

How Diana Reser started collecting heart-shaped objects

Diana Reser showcases her unusual collection of heart-themed objects. (Guinness World Records)

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Reser, the first female heart surgeon to receive a professorship from a Swiss university, began collecting heart-shaped objects around 25 years ago while studying medicine. After completing an internship in heart surgery, she knew it was the speciality she wanted to pursue.

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As she told Guinness World Records, people began gifting her heart-shaped items after learning about her career ambitions.

"From that moment on, when word spread about my dream job, I received heart-shaped presents, which goes on until today," she said.

She first secured the record in 2010 with 775 items but lost the title in 2024 to Susan West from the United States, whose collection featured 1,560 objects. Reser continued collecting and counted 3,200 items in April 2026, reclaiming the title.

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Reser's collection includes far more than decorative ornaments. She owns heart-shaped solar lights, car air fresheners, hair accessories, perfumes, soaps, jewellery and clothing. She even has six heart-shaped tattoos.

Among the more distinctive pieces are a heart-shaped Rubik's cube, a fully functional stethoscope and a piece of the Berlin Wall. Two paintings hold a special place in her collection: a colourful Picasso-style artwork depicting three women holding a heart and a painting of a barn owl with a heart-shaped face, made by her sister.

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Around half of the 3,200 objects were gifts from family, friends, colleagues and patients. She has collected the rest during her travels.

Reser describes the heart as a universal symbol of love, life and the soul. She has also coined a term for her habit of spotting heart shapes everywhere: "heart-itis".

The one heart-shaped object she is still looking for

Even with thousands of items, Reser has a few additions on her wish list. One is the rare 27.64-carat blue Heart of Eternity diamond.

Her more immediate search, however, is for a replacement heart-shaped shower head. She once owned one, but it broke after a fall, and she has been unable to find another online.

Reser has dedicated her collection to the family, friends, colleagues and patients who have supported her over the years. She also hopes it will draw attention to cardiovascular health and the importance of early detection.

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She advises people to get their hearts checked by the age of 50, or earlier if they have a family history of heart disease. She also reassures those who require surgery that heart surgery is not something to fear, particularly when performed electively.