A piece of intricate marble work from the Taj Mahal, taken by an East India Company officer, is set to go under the hammer in the UK. The item comes with a two-century history and ties to colonial-era India.

A slab from the Taj Mahal that remained with a British family for the last 200 years. (Instagram/@lyonandturnbull) more less

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“From the intricate marble inlay from the Taj Mahal to personal treasures preserved for over two centuries, a remarkable group of works offers a fascinating glimpse into life in early 19th-century India,” the auction house wrote in an Instagram post.

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Explaining more about the piece, the auction house said, “At the heart of the collection is an exquisite pietra dura inlaid marble slab. This rare and beautiful Indian marble slab was found in an underground room beneath the Taj Mahal by Colonel Pownoll Phipps, the British Superintendent of historic Buildings in Agra, India, which he was permitted to keep and has remained in his family for 200 years.” The East India Company officer was responsible for the care of the Taj Mahal and other historic buildings in India.

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about the officer, Lyon & Turnbull shared, “He took this job most seriously and was at times called upon to prevent damage by Europeans looking for keepsakes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the officer, Lyon & Turnbull shared, “He took this job most seriously and was at times called upon to prevent damage by Europeans looking for keepsakes.” {{/usCountry}}

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“In 1816 he was chosen by the Governor General of India to become Superintendent of Building in the Lower Provinces, which meant leaving Agra for Kolkata. He maintained ‘a staff of very skilful native draughtsmen’ who made detailed images of the buildings under his care. Many of these drawings were acquired by the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, in the late 19th century.”

The piece is being auctioned as part of the Islamic and Indian Art sale scheduled for December 9.

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The auction house also posted a video that further shows the beautiful rectangular floral-bordered marble slab. It is estimated to fetch between 20,000 and 30,000 pounds (approximately INR 24-36 lakh).

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"The marble slab is accompanied by a vintage black-and-white photograph of the Taj Mahal and two letters - one printed by the grandson of Colonel Pownoll and one handwritten by the Marquess of Bath," the auction notes state.

Born in Devon, England, in 1780, Colonel Pownoll Phipps joined the East India Company as a cadet in the Bengal Army in 1799. Over the next years, he was posted in different parts of the country.

He and his family returned to Britain in 1823, and he died there in 1858. The slab remained in his family’s collection for over 200 years.

(With inputs from PTI)