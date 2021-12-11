‘Talkative’ cat chats with its ‘pawpa’, hilariously cute video wins hearts

There are some who love talking and chatting at every occasion they get. If you are someone like that, then chances are you’ll relate to this video of a very ‘talkative’ cat having a chatting session with its ‘pawpa’. There is a chance that the video will not only make you chuckle but will leave you saying aww too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram page called misuandfriends. “Chatting with my pawpa! Did you know that I'm a very talkative cat? I chat with my hoomans every day! And if I don't get attention, I MEEEEEOW very loudly! Are you also talkative or more quiet?” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show the cat sitting on what appears to be a couch. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video yourself:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared two days ago and since then, it has gathered more than 1,600 likes. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments.

“Aww adorable, I love your talking,” posted an Instagram user. “You’re not the only chatty cat,” expressed another. “Beautiful,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON