Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / ‘Talkative’ cat chats with its ‘pawpa’, hilariously cute video wins hearts
trending

‘Talkative’ cat chats with its ‘pawpa’, hilariously cute video wins hearts

“Beautiful,” expressed an Instagram user while reacting to the video of the ‘talkative’ cat chatting with its ‘pawpa’.
The image taken from the Instagram video shows a cat sitting on what appears to be a couch.(Instagram/@misuandfriends)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 10:50 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are some who love talking and chatting at every occasion they get. If you are someone like that, then chances are you’ll relate to this video of a very ‘talkative’ cat having a chatting session with its ‘pawpa’. There is a chance that the video will not only make you chuckle but will leave you saying aww too.

The video was posted on the Instagram page called misuandfriends. “Chatting with my pawpa! Did you know that I'm a very talkative cat? I chat with my hoomans every day! And if I don't get attention, I MEEEEEOW very loudly! Are you also talkative or more quiet?” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show the cat sitting on what appears to be a couch. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video yourself:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared two days ago and since then, it has gathered more than 1,600 likes. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments.

“Aww adorable, I love your talking,” posted an Instagram user. “You’re not the only chatty cat,” expressed another. “Beautiful,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram cat
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP