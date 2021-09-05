Proud son shares post about mother working as a teacher, tweet wins hearts

Every year on September 5 Teacher’s Day is celebrated in India to mark the birth anniversary of India’s former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. It is an occasion in which people from across the country celebrate the hard work and efforts of the educators who help shape lives of students. Social media is abuzz with various kinds of posts with people celebrating the teachers in their lives. Amid them, a post by a son about his educator mother has won people’s hearts.

The post is shared by IRS officer Naveed Trumboo. “From being laptop-illiterate to hosting online classes using zoom, makings PPTs and charts, my mother has come a long way as a teacher. On this #TeachersDay, I am proud of my mother and all such teachers who learnt these new skills in a short time for their students,” he wrote. He also shared an image of his mother engaged in an online class.

Take a look at the sweet post:

From being laptop-illiterate to hosting online classes using zoom, makings ppts and charts, my mother has come a long way as a teacher. On this #TeachersDay, I am proud of my mother and all such teachers who learnt these new skills in a short time for their students. pic.twitter.com/jrLisMGKyj — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) September 5, 2021

The post, since being shared a little over an hour ago, has accumulated different comments.

“Fozia ma’am…. 7th standard geography. One of the sweetest teachers in MGS!” wrote a Twitter user. “Nothing inspires me better than catching sight of a well-read lady in her 50s and 60s. Ma'am, being the smart being herself, is inspiring many like me around her. Though an unknown, I pray for her well-being and good health,” shared another. “Respect,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts about the post?