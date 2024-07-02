Tech entrepreneur lists things he is sick of hearing from his employees, says ‘I don’t care’

Techpreneur Rob Dance, who got tired of hearing a few excuses from his employees, listed them all in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He added that “he doesn’t care” about the excuses and trusts his employees that they will “get the job done”. His post soon went viral with over 7.4 million views and garnered numerous comments. Tech entrepreneur with a long list of things he is tired of hearing from his employees. (X/@RobDance_)

“Things I’m sick of hearing from my employees,” wrote Dance while sharing a picture of himself on the microblogging platform.

“Can I leave early today,” is the first thing that Dance is “sick” of hearing from his employees.

“I’ll be late in the morning,” and “My child is sick, can I rush off,” are next on the list.

Another excuse that the tech entrepreneur is tired of hearing is: “I’ve got a doctor’s appointment tomorrow. Is that okay?”

“I’m going to be late back from lunch. I’ve got some things to sort,” is last on the Dance’s list.

He added that he “doesn’t care” about any of them as he “hired his employees for a job”, and “fully trust that they can get it done”.

“I don’t need you to account for every single hour. Times have changed, and the workplace is different these days. People are sick of being treated like children,” he further said.

He even shared advice for companies on how they should treat their employees: “Treat your staff like adults. That’s it, that’s the big secret. Give them autonomy. Respect that they have lives outside of work. Don’t gaslight them into being grateful for not being fired every day. Output should always trump hours.”

Take a look at the viral post below:

Here’s how people reacted to the viral post:

“My current job doesn’t ask questions other than ‘is there any way we can help/do you need any support?’ when anyone has to call out, leave early, take an extended lunch, etc., and it’s made us all feel confident in ourselves, in our jobs, and our management,” said an individual.

Another added, “Totally got the wrong idea at first. Absolutely appreciate that outlook on things; life happens.”

“It’s obvious to people like you Rob. Shocks me that so many ‘leaders’ miss the fact that people are obviously less motivated when they are unhappy. If you do nothing else, just focus on making your staff happy. That’s aim number 1 if you don’t want to think too deeply!” expressed a third.