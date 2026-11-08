‘Temple is not made for India’: Deepinder Goyal says wearable is designed for global market

Deepinder Goyal has clarified that Temple, the wearable device launched by his startup, is primarily designed for the global market and is not aimed at Indian consumers. Responding to criticism over its pricing, scientific claims and intended use, the Zomato founder shared a detailed post on X, explaining the thinking behind the product and addressing questions raised since its announcement.

Deepinder Goyal addresses criticism surrounding his Temple wearable.

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Wishing people on Diwali, Goyal thanked users for their feedback, saying the criticism and support over the past two days had given him much-needed clarity on what the company needed to explain better.

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Deepinder Goyal explains Temple's pricing and target audience

Addressing concerns about its price, Goyal made it clear that Temple was not designed specifically for India. "Temple is not made for India. It's made for the world," he wrote, adding that the company did not expect more than 1% of its sales to come from the country.

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{{^usCountry}} Acknowledging that some buyers might find the wearable expensive, he said considerable work had gone into developing it and that the company had priced it based on what it believed the product was worth. He suggested that those unsure about its value could wait for user reviews before making a purchase. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acknowledging that some buyers might find the wearable expensive, he said considerable work had gone into developing it and that the company had priced it based on what it believed the product was worth. He suggested that those unsure about its value could wait for user reviews before making a purchase. {{/usCountry}}

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Goyal also said he did not want people to support the product simply because it came from an Indian startup. "We don't need/want nationalist support," he wrote, adding that the company wanted to compete globally. He encouraged people to support early innovation that could potentially improve their lives and build scientific evidence over time.

On questions about the technology's scientific backing, Goyal said research goes through different stages, from white papers and preprints to peer-reviewed studies. He added that people were free to wait for stronger evidence before deciding whether to buy the device.

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Temple is a fitness and AI device, says Goyal

Goyal also addressed concerns about whether Temple made medical claims. "Temple is strictly a fitness + AI device, and we've made no medical claims," he said. He clarified that the wearable had not been proven to diagnose or prevent any disease and was not intended to replace medical consultations.

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He further explained that Brain Flow, which has attracted attention, was not the device's primary focus. According to Goyal, Temple's main focus is Entropy, something he had previously highlighted on the device's home screen. He said the company was yet to publish detailed information about the feature but planned to do so.

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Goyal also clarified that Roomdeaf AI was an expansion of Temple's capabilities and not a change in the company's direction.

Concluding his post, he said the company would obtain regulatory clearances wherever necessary. He also promised to share a detailed note explaining how Brain Flow is calculated, its uses and, importantly, its limitations.

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