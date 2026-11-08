Burj Khalifa lights up Dubai skyline with Diwali message in Hindi, English
A special ‘Happy Diwali’ message illuminated the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, spreading festive cheer among Indians online.
The Burj Khalifa joined the Diwali celebrations with a special message for the festival, lighting up its facade with ‘Happy Diwali’ wishes in Hindi and English. The display was shared on the landmark's official Instagram page and received several reactions from social media users.
Sharing the video, the official account wrote, “Wishing everyone joy and prosperity this Festival of Lights.”
The post drew comments from Indian users who welcomed the gesture. Several people shared their Diwali wishes, while others expressed happiness at seeing the festival being celebrated at the iconic Dubai landmark.
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Take a look:
Social media users react to Burj Khalifa's Diwali wishes
“Happy Diwali, I am from India,” one user wrote.
Another expressed pride at seeing the festival represented on the landmark, commenting, “We all Indians felt glad to see how you represent your world's tallest building on Burj Khalifa for our biggest festival Diwali.”
Several users also extended their wishes to Dubai and its residents. “Happy Diwali to Dubai and their people,” read another comment.
The display also prompted people to share their experiences of visiting the landmark. One user described it as “one of the coolest buildings and sites I've ever been to”, while another called it a “beautiful performance”.
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Some comments carried wishes of happiness and positivity for the festive season. “May this Diwali illuminate your soul and elevate your spirit. Happy Diwali,” one person wrote.
The Burj Khalifa often lights up for festivals and special occasions. This time, its Diwali message struck a chord with Indian users, who were delighted to see the Festival of Lights being celebrated at the iconic Dubai landmark.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans topics including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding context that helps readers make sense of a story.Read More