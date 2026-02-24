‘Tera banda ameer hai’: Bengaluru woman calls out ‘mindset’ after friend assumes boyfriend bought her iPhone

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a debate online after recounting how a friend assumed that her newly purchased iPhone was a gift from her boyfriend rather than something she bought herself. A Bengaluru woman went viral after sharing how a friend assumed her iPhone was a boyfriend’s gift. (X/@Escapeplace__)

Taking to X, Anu shared a detailed post about an incident that left her unsettled. “We both were dating when I bought my first iPhone. I met a friend two days after and his first statement was ‘Sahi hai bhai, bande ne phone dila diya’ I looked at him curiously and asked that why did he think it’s a gift from my guy and not something I have brought. His reply shook me. He said ‘Tera banda ameer hai, it’s pretty obvious why you choose him.’”

She added that the comment was especially hurtful because it came from someone she had known for five years. “This was a friend I have known for 5 years. He knew me, I paid the bills every time we hung out as he was unemployed that time. He knew how I would split bills, how I would not even accept an expensive gift from anyone. I just kept on staring at him, horrified about the way he thinks.”

‘Why are our achievements blurred once a man is involved?’ Anu said she later spoke to a married friend who revealed she had faced similar assumptions in the past. “Why as a woman, our achievements are blurred out once a man is involved? I know women who have brought their own houses, their own cars, travel international, take care of their families. When are we going to leave this mindset behind?”

