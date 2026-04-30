‘That’s me next to Rihanna’: Radhika Merchant lookalike imagines life at Antilia, internet amused

A woman from Bengaluru has sparked laughter online after sharing a humorous video about her resemblance to Radhika Merchant. Taking to Instagram, Minal Raj posted a clip reacting to a widely circulated photograph featuring Radhika Merchant alongside global pop star Rihanna. A woman shared a humorous video about resembling Radhika Merchant, entertaining the internet with witty observations. (Instagram/thecrazydaisy)

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In the video, Minal begins on a playful note, saying, "You see this girl next to Rihanna in this picture? That's me, you guys! That's me! Oh my god, I got a picture with Riri! What? What are those looks for? Why are you giving me that look? What, you can't see the resemblance or what? Look at that, look at me! See?" She then quickly clarifies, "Yeah, okay fine, that's not me. That's Radhika Merchant, yes."

‘For years people have been telling me this’ Explaining the backstory, she adds, "But for years people have been telling me that I look like Radhika Merchant, okay? And I've always been like, 'What? You're mad or what? You're blind or what?' But then I saw this picture and for the first time, I paused. Because I was like, I see it now! And I'm like, how can she look like me?"

The humour escalates as Minal imagines an alternate life. "So now I have some questions, okay? Firstly, was Antilia supposed to be my home? Was Rihanna supposed to know my name? Not that she would get it right... but at least I hope she wouldn't call me Meenal. It's Minal, by the way. Was I meant to say, 'Manjula, get my Cartier' instead of 'Manjula, get my charger'?" she says, before adding, "And most importantly, guys... was my husband supposed to be Anant Ambani and not Sagar Bhat? Yeah, no. Money can't buy you everything."

(Also read: Ambani family hosts Rihanna at Antilia in Mumbai, photos of warm welcome go viral)

The clip was shared with the caption, "Not me having an identity crisis over this picture", further adding to its comic appeal.

Watch the clip here: