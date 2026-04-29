Want to live near Ambani family’s Antilia? This historic Mumbai 4BHK will cost…

A 4BHK flat inside the historic Marlboro House in Mumbai has gone up for rent, and a video showing a glimpse of its tasteful interiors is now going viral online. The video was shared online by Gaurav Bodhija, who works in luxury real estate content creation. A 4BHK in Mumbai's Marlboro House has gone up for rent

Bodhija told Hindustantimes.com that the apartment was recently renovated. It opens out to a lush green garden with a deck.

More about Marlboro House Located close to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s palatial residence Antilia on Peddar Road, Marlboro House is a well-known South Mumbai landmark. Built in 1938, this Art Deco building has six flats, with a disputed ‘seventh flat’ currently facing scrutiny over its legality.

Marlboro House (also spelled Malboro House) was designed by British architect Claude Batley, who was one of the most influential figures in Bombay’s early modern architecture movement. It was built for a German woman who left India due to World War II and therefore never got to live in the house, according to a Mid-Day report. The building was then purchased by Ramji Hansraj Kamani in 1945.

Some of the building’s seven flats still retain their original tiles, offering a rare glimpse into history. In space-starved Mumbai, where balconies are a rarity, the flats also come with spacious balconies.