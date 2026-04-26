Ambani family hosts Rihanna at Antilia in Mumbai, photos of warm welcome go viral

The Ambani family hosted global music icon Rihanna at their residence Antilia in Mumbai, offering her a warm welcome rooted in Indian culture and hospitality. Pictures from the special afternoon were shared on Instagram by the official handle of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The Ambani family welcomed Rihanna to Antilia for an afternoon of culture and conversations in Mumbai. (Instagram/nmacc.india)

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The images showed members of the Ambani family, including Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, welcoming Rihanna at the Mumbai residence.

NMACC shares pictures on Instagram Sharing the pictures, the official Instagram handle of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre wrote, “An afternoon where India’s finest traditions took center stage, welcoming a global icon. The Ambani Family gracefully hosted Rihanna at their Mumbai residence for an afternoon of culture and conversations.”

Rihanna, who enjoys a massive global fan following, was seen interacting with the Ambani family members during her visit.

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