'The greatest chase-master': Internet erupts in celebration as King Kohli and Co crush Pakistan

In a thrilling encounter at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock, guiding India to a six-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan. The star batter's remarkable century not only secured the win but also marked a significant milestone in his illustrious career, as he surpassed Australian legend Ricky Ponting to become the third-highest run-scorer in international cricket history. Virat Kohli’s century led India to a win over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. After India’s victory, the internet was flooded with celebrations. (BCCI - X)

Kohli's record-breaking century

Kohli's unbeaten century off 111 balls, which included seven boundaries, was a masterclass in batting. This century was Kohli's sixth in ICC ODI events and his first in the Champions Trophy.

In achieving this feat, Kohli also became only the third batter in the history of one-day international cricket to reach 14,000 runs, joining the elite ranks of Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. With 14,085 runs in 299 ODIs at an average of 58.20, Kohli has now scored 51 centuries and 73 fifties, cementing his place among cricket’s greats.

Internet reacts

Following the victory, social media exploded with praise for Kohli and his match-winning performance. Here are a few reactions you can't miss:

A competitive start for Pakistan

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, getting off to a promising start. Babar Azam's (23 off 26 balls) early flurry of boundaries, alongside his opening partnership with Imam-ul-Haq (18), gave Pakistan hope. However, two quick wickets saw Pakistan slip to 47/2.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan (24) and Saud Shakeel (62 off 76 balls), despite their steady 104-run partnership, consumed a lot of deliveries, leaving Pakistan with limited time to accelerate. The middle order tried to fight back, with Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, and Naseem Shah contributing in small bursts, but Pakistan were eventually dismissed for 241 in 49.4 overs.

India’s clinical chase

Chasing 242, India lost captain Rohit Sharma early, but a vital 69-run stand between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli set the platform for the chase. Kohli then shared a match-winning 114-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, ensuring India reached their target with ease, securing the win with six wickets and 45 balls to spare.