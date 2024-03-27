‘The Gutless Foodie’ Natasha Diddee, Pune food blogger with no stomach, dies

Natasha Diddee, popular on social media as Gutless Foodie, died on March 24. Her husband took to Instagram to make the heartbreaking announcement. This image of Natasha Diddee, aka The Gutless Foodie, was shared on Instagram by her husband while announcing the news of her death. (Instagram/@thegutlessfoodie)

“It is with great pain and sorrow that I am forced to announce the sad and heartbreaking passing of my wife Natasha Diddee, aka The Gutless Foodie. We lost her in the early morning of March 24, 2024, in Pune, India,” her husband wrote on Instagram.

“The Instagram account The Gutless Foodie will be kept alive and open since I know her posts and stories inspire a lot of people and many of her followers frequently come back for her recipes and the published content continues to serve as a source of inspiration for many,” her husband added in the Instagram post.

“I also know she loved the direct interaction with her followers and she always found it important to try and respond to anyone who contacted her. She also greatly enjoyed meeting her followers throughout the years at different events and during our various travels. Her ‘Foofoo’ recipes contributed to spicing up the almost 20 years I got to have her as the love of my life and partner,” he posted and wrapped up his post with a picture of the chef.

The cause of her death is unknown. In an interview with HT back in 2018, she revealed how her life was after her entire stomach was removed due to tumours.

Take a look at the entire post on her demise here:

Condolences poured in on Instagram as netizens mourned the loss of the Gutless Foodie. One individual wrote, "This is so sad to hear. I'm just an ordinary follower, and she always made me smile. She showed courage and authenticity as she dealt with all the challenges in her life. I'm so sorry to her mom, her brother and her husband. I know it must be a warm homecoming with her dad, whom she absolutely adored".

Another added, "I'm so sorry for your loss. I've followed Natasha's page since 2017 and truly admired her gumption and compassion, the way she brought recipes to life, and the smiles on the faces of all those around her. She gave me a sense of community during the early days on the gram. May she continue to cook up a storm wherever she is. Love and strength to the family".

A third posted, "This is heartbreaking. For a follower who met her just once many years ago, she always seemed so brave and full of life, sharing her loves and struggles equally on her page. Nothing anyone says can make a difference at this point, but do know that there are hundreds of lives she touched, and all of us have her and her family in our thoughts".

Years ago, Natasha Diddee’s entire stomach was removed after she developed tumours due to prolonged stress. However, she turned this life-altering event into an opportunity to explore her passion for home-cooked food.