There is a phone in this image. How quickly can you spot it?

‘Spot the object’ posts are fun and often rewarding to solve. The Internet is filled with numerous shares that challenge people to find objects hidden in plain sight. Just like this picture shared on Facebook which has an iPhone hidden.

The picture was originally posted on Facebook by a user of the platform - Jei Yah Mei. “Let's play a game. Look for the cellphone,” they wrote and shared the picture. The image shows a carpet on a floor with a white coloured table kept on one side. The carpet has blue and black coloured motifs on a white base. And, there is a phone lying on the carpet.

Take a look at the post to see how fast you can spot it:

Did you manage to spot the phone lying on the carpet? If you’re still scratching your head, then here’s the answer. The phone is lying just on the border of the carpet beside one of the legs of the table. The red circle shows the phone.

Though shared back in 2016, the picture often makes its round on the Internet. Now and then someone else shares a post that creates chatter among people. Many shared various comments while reacting to the post. Just like this individual who wrote “Haha. Nice.” Another person added, “Wow.”