These breathtaking snaps of the Kangchenjunga range may leave you mesmerised

Pinkish-orange or with a tinge of blue- those who have seen the blissful sight of the Kangchenjunga range may describe the scene with all these vivid colours. Now, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan has shared a post with some pictures of the range clicked in different lights. The post has captured the heart of netizens and may leave you wowed too.

“When the first ray of light falls over the roof of the world. The mighty Kangchenjunga,” reads the caption by Kaswan. The post is complete with four pictures of the Kangchenjunga.

Take a look at the post:

When the first ray of light falls over the roof of the world. The mighty Kangchenjunga. #Himalayas #Bengal pic.twitter.com/phbmtSPP9x — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 27, 2021

Shared some four hours ago, the post has garnered over 2,800 likes and several reactions. People were stunned to see the marvellous sight. While many shared their snaps of the majestic range, others expressed how beautiful the scenery looked. Many thanked Kaswan for letting them know of such a great place to explore.

“My father says it looks so pinkish-orange even from a distance of 100kms, in his words, ‘it's breathtaking & at the same time soothing to look at’,” wrote a Twitter user. “Unparalleled beauty. The gorgeous peaks of Kangchenjunga are still etched in my memory. As a child, I visited Darjeeling countless times. Every time it touched our hearts,” commented another.

The best thing to do in Darjeeling is to book a place with mountain view. October is the best time I suppose, for clear view. Then wake up right b4 sunrise, just stare at Kanchenjunga and watch the magic unfold. Goosebumps!! pic.twitter.com/Hn8dZL2LKo — Tina BK (@tina_bkaran) June 27, 2021

Kanchanjungha from Sandakphu! pic.twitter.com/MsH61kUWW3 — On the dark side of the moon (@sandboxfloyd) June 27, 2021

Have you also experienced the Kangchenjunga range like this?