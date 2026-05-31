This Amazon techie spends just ₹35,000 a month in Bengaluru — here's how

A software development engineer at Amazon has broken down his expenses to reveal how ₹35,000 can fund a ‘decent lifestyle’ in a city like Bengaluru. Prem Raj, an SDE-1 at Amazon, shared an Instagram video where he went through all his expenses, including the major ones like rent. Prem Raj works as a software engineer at Amazon in Bengaluru

“Here’s how much I spend as a software engineer working 9-to-5 at Amazon in Bengaluru,” he said.

Rent and other expenses Prem Raj’s biggest expense is the rent he pays every month. The Amazon techie lives in a 2BHK apartment in Marathalli, for which his share comes to ₹15,000 per month.

As people in the comments section questioned the low rent, he explained that he shares the space with a flatmate. Since the cost for renting the entire apartment is ₹30,000, his share comes to ₹15,000.

(Also read: Bengaluru man shares ₹3.6 lakh monthly expenses, says he still saved ₹80,000)

Next, he has a cook for charges ₹3,000 per month. The Bengaluru-based techie said that his petrol costs for his motorcycle add up to another ₹2,000 per month.

Staying fit, eating right Staying fit and eating right forms another big expense for Prem Raj, who has earlier worked at companies like Microsoft and Oracle.

“To remain fit, I do gym regularly. Gym subscription and protein supplements cost me around ₹2,000 per month,” he said. He added that eating chicken to meet his protein goals adds another ₹3,000 to his monthly budget.

The Amazon techie spends around ₹3,000 per month on groceries and household items. He explained that his cook is “mostly unavailable” on the weekends, so ordering in costs him roughly ₹2,000 every month.