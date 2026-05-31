This Amazon techie spends just ₹35,000 a month in Bengaluru — here's how
A software development engineer at Amazon has broken down his expenses to reveal how ₹35,000 can fund a ‘decent lifestyle’ in a city like Bengaluru.
A software development engineer at Amazon has broken down his expenses to reveal how ₹35,000 can fund a ‘decent lifestyle’ in a city like Bengaluru. Prem Raj, an SDE-1 at Amazon, shared an Instagram video where he went through all his expenses, including the major ones like rent.
“Here’s how much I spend as a software engineer working 9-to-5 at Amazon in Bengaluru,” he said.
Rent and other expenses
Prem Raj’s biggest expense is the rent he pays every month. The Amazon techie lives in a 2BHK apartment in Marathalli, for which his share comes to ₹15,000 per month.
As people in the comments section questioned the low rent, he explained that he shares the space with a flatmate. Since the cost for renting the entire apartment is ₹30,000, his share comes to ₹15,000.
(Also read: Bengaluru man shares ₹3.6 lakh monthly expenses, says he still saved ₹80,000)
Next, he has a cook for charges ₹3,000 per month. The Bengaluru-based techie said that his petrol costs for his motorcycle add up to another ₹2,000 per month.
Staying fit, eating right
Staying fit and eating right forms another big expense for Prem Raj, who has earlier worked at companies like Microsoft and Oracle.
“To remain fit, I do gym regularly. Gym subscription and protein supplements cost me around ₹2,000 per month,” he said. He added that eating chicken to meet his protein goals adds another ₹3,000 to his monthly budget.
The Amazon techie spends around ₹3,000 per month on groceries and household items. He explained that his cook is “mostly unavailable” on the weekends, so ordering in costs him roughly ₹2,000 every month.
A modest ₹2,000 goes towards internet bills, electricity, and subscriptions. He also pays another ₹1,000 as rental for appliances like washing machine and refrigerator.
After setting aside another ₹2,000 for occasional shopping, Prem Raj’s monthly expenditure comes to ₹35,000.
Internet reacts
Internet users were pleasantly surprised to see how a high-earning techie was living a relatively affordable lifestyle.
“Most realistic expenditure and is not people’s salary for a month,” wrote one person in the comments section of the video, which has garnered over half a million views in just one day.
“One of the most realistic expenses video I have ever seen,” another viewer agreed.
“Finally an expenses reel that doesn't look like someone's dream salary. Thank you for your honesty,” an Instagram user commented.
(Also read: Gurgaon couple's monthly expenses touch ₹1.59 lakh — not including investments)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More