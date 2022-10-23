This Corgi dog rates food items with its 'hungry eyes.' Watch to know how

Every pet, whether a dog, a cat, or just about any animal, enjoys snack time. The things that people enjoy doing are not all that different from this. And of course, it is essentially what this Instagram video depicts and what has been making it popular ever since it was posted. The video opens to show how the dog can be seen looking at different kinds of food with its ‘hungry eyes.’ And if you're curious about what this is at all, you'll need to watch this video to find out.

“Look for someone who looks at you the way Biscuit looks at food #LoveOfHerLife #HungryEyes. Okay so to this day, I still haven’t found anything that Biscuit doesn’t like to eat (she did previously spit out Basil leaves, but ate it when cooked a different way). She’s an absolute angel to cook for because she makes all of my food look so delicious. What should we try next?” reads the caption that has been shared along with a cute dog video.

Watch the video right here:

Over 79,000 people have liked this video since it was posted on August 30.

"No matter what you give to her, she will look hungry," a person on Instagram wrote. A second joked, "Ah yes, Watermalone. Lesser known brother of Post Malone." A third comment read, "You are so adorable Biscuit."