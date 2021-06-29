This doggo’s different personalities are making netizens melt. Watch

Just like humans, doggos have different sides that they show while doing different activities. Some videos on the Internet have captured those sides and this clip featuring Maui the Golden Retriever is worth mentioning. Shared on Instagram, the video gives a sneak-peek into Maui’s different paw-sonalities and may leave you saying ‘aww’ multiple times.

The clip starts with the doggo running around outdoors and playing energetically with other dogs. A few seconds into the clip, Maui is seen sitting calmly inside the house as his little human brother decorates him with cute stickers.

“Maui has different pawsonlities when being an outdoor vs indoor doggo,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 22, the clip has garnered over 23,900 likes and lots of love from netizens. Maui’s adorable and energetic sides left many gushing. While some wanted to shower the pooch with cuddles and pets, others loved how he was so calm and cooperative around his human brother.

“Maui being from a Mess to Miss,” wrote an Instagram user. “Maui is such a good brother,” pointed out another. “I love how your letting little human decorate you like a school project,” commented a third.

What do you think of this cute clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON