This guinea pig gets a new haircut and netizens find it super cute. Watch

For many people with long hair, they have decided to suddenly give themselves a surprise haircut at home. And if you are one of them and have had a failed hair cut experience in the past, then you will probably find this cute video extremely relatable. This video that was shared on Instagram involves a cute little guinea pig who gets a haircut of sorts and the results are extremely hilarious.

The video was originally posted a while ago on a page dedicated to some guinea pigs, named Guinea Pigs of Portland. They are based in the state of Oregon in the United States of America and have over 7,000 followers on Instagram. The names of these guinea pigs have been influenced by the hit series, Schitt's Creek. This particular guinea pig is named Twyla.

The video opens to show this adorable guinea pig munching on some snacks as her human decides to do something very adorable. They end up combing and styling the fur of this guinea pig and,in a way that looks like the munchkin actually got itself some bangs just like humans do. The caption to this video reads, “Adorable guinea pig!”

Take a look at the cute video of the guinea pig right here:

The video has been shared on Instagram on April 12 and received more than 2.1 lakh likes on it so far. And the numbers only keep going up.

An Instagram user wrote, “Even the piggy is like what the hell just happened?” “She has a bowl cut now hahaha,” reads another comment. A third comment hilariously points out, “He’s like I don’t care what you do because CARROTS.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Do you think this guinea pig is rocking her new haircut?